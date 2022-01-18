Online matric system for varsity placements readies to open

The Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET’s) online system that helps matriculants with university placements will open for applications on 22 January.

This is straight after the release of the 2021 National Senior Certificate results on 21 January, and the system will remain open until 31 March, according to a statement.

Named the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH), the DHET system is an online application portal that assists applicants with grade 12 who want to enter tertiary education but face challenges with getting a space.

It can also be useful for prospective students who achieved better-than-expected results, and now wish to access a different course or higher education institution, according to the DHET.

In addition, it is accessible to those learners who did not apply before the tertiary admission closing date the previous year.

In the past, higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande urged post-matric learners to make use of the online application service.

Nzimande said in addition to helping prospective learners, the system provides referrals to career development services, funding opportunities and skills development opportunities, including artisan programmes and learnerships.

“Institutions with skills development or study opportunities will then select potential students from the CACH database and make direct contact with those selected.”

Matrics looking to use CACH can sign up via USSD on *134*225#, a WhatsApp chatbot available on 078 776 8660, or via the web portal.