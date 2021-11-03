Aten strengthens channel ties with SA expansion

Aten International, a global provider of audio visual and IT connectivity solutions, hasestablished a presence in SA, after six years of supplying its solutions to local businesses and consumers through partners.

Established in 1979, the Aten brand consists of connectivity, professional audio/video and green energy systems for home and office environments, small and medium businesses, and enterprise customers.

The Taiwan-headquartered company says its business has grown to include subsidiaries and regional offices across many regions, including China, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Australia, the US, the UK and Russia.

Its expansion to Johannesburg serves to forge closer ties with local resellers and channel partners, enabling them to meet market demands with its range of solutions, while generating new revenue streams, it notes.

Aten has already established a market in Namibia, and it plans to use its South African presence as a launch pad for entry into Central Africa.

The company currently works with distributors Pinnacle, Rectron and Solution Technologies.

As part of its South African expansion, Aten says it has made an extensive investment in an “experience room”, or showroom.

“Aten is here to stay and looks forward to growing strong relationships with existing and new resellers,” says Benji Pienaar, sales manager at Aten South Africa.

“We are also excited to be opening a showroom in Johannesburg, where potential customers can experience our products and see how they work in certain builds. Our local presence will make it simpler to communicate with our channel partners, as they will be able to interact directly with us and our products at the showroom.”

The new Aten showroom.

The showroom will include a control room environment, a boardroom and demonstration models that will be rotated as newer models are unveiled.

Partners and resellers can take advantage of Aten’s online training system, which offers multiple courses, along various product lines. Each course concludes with an exam and certification. Training is also offered on specific product models for specific projects.

A local presence means on-demand support, which will result in improved turnaround times, according to the company.

Aten says it is working on finalising its channel incentive programme, which is expected to launch locally soon.

“Aside from on-demand support, the partners and resellers will benefit from local and international Aten engineers who are available for training for specific projects and models that a customer is working with. Customers will have access to as much training as they need,” adds Pienaar.

“As a company, our aim is to encourage users to change from their existing technology and move to Aten. And so, the main goal of the local showroom is to aid in building confidence.”