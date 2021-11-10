Routed appoints Axiz as VMware cloud distribution partner

Andrew Cruise, MD, Routed.

Routed, a cloud infrastructure provider and VMware Principal Partner, has appointed Axiz Cloud Technologies as its VMware cloud distribution partner.

Axiz will offer the full suite of VMware Cloud solutions offered by Routed.

As a vendor-neutral infrastructure provider, building a robust channel was always part of Routed’s plan, says Andrew Cruise, the company’s MD.

The Axiz appointment is key to the success of VMware Cloud uptake, and to strengthening the local channel focused on the development of cloud, he adds. “Their legacy in distribution is a key advantage in terms of technical ability and reach within the local channel. Our distribution agreement with them will also help ensure that MSPs are given the necessary support and technical assistance when implementing cloud strategies.”

According to Cruise, there is a massive cloud opportunity in Africa due to digital transformation, and, hastened by the pandemic, Routed anticipates further interest and growth in cloud adoption.

The African Cloud Market 2021 report by Research and Markets found the use of standard cloud services is already widespread in the African continent and cloud-based office applications are becoming increasingly critical elements of the modern African workplace. "The rise of the cloud in the African market goes beyond basic office applications. From banks looking to accelerate the rollout of new applications, to startups disrupting entire industries with innovative, cloud-powered models, cloud services are transforming Africa's productive capacity and emerging as one of the most essential pillars of Africa's digital transformation," the report notes.

This, says Cruise, is why having a robust and agile channel is so important.

Routed offers a complete VMware-based cloud infrastructure deployment. The company was the first VMware Cloud Verified partner in Africa, and now has a Principal Partner Status within the VMware Partner Connect programme.

Willie Jansen van Rensburg, executive at Axiz Cloud Technologies, says the appointment is key to the business’ future as a cloud distributor and solution provider.