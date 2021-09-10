KB4-CON EMEA to strengthen organisations’ human firewalls

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE), the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, will be hosting KB4-CON EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), an extension of the highly successful KB4-CON US event, which attracted over 10 000 registrants. The completely virtual, highly engaging, cyber security-focused event is designed for any CISO, security awareness training administrator and cyber security professional in the EMEA region and beyond. KB4-CON EMEA is a fully virtual event that will also feature special content for KnowBe4 customers and partners.

Following a welcome from KnowBe4 CEO Stu Sjouwerman, Mikko Hypponen, Chief Research Officer at F-Secure, will deliver a talk entitled: “The Internet: Best or Worst Innovation in Our Lifetime?” This session will cover how our global networks are being threatened by surveillance and crime, and how we can fix our technical, and human, problems.

“Today, cyber security failures are at an all-time high,” Hypponen said in a teaser video for the event. “With ransomware incidents, data breaches and data leaks, organisations need a comprehensive security awareness programme, which will bring security programmes an additional layer of security – the human layer.”

The audience will also experience a 'fireside chat' with the world’s most famous hacker, Kevin Mitnick, who is also KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, and KnowBe4’s Chief Information Officer, Colin Murphy. The pair will discuss the latest trends hackers are using to social engineer end-users. At one point during his life, Mitnick was the FBI’s most wanted hacker; and in this session, he will show the audience that it takes one to know one. Mitnick will demo some of the most cutting-edge techniques used by today’s cyber criminals in order to better equip attendees to properly defend their organisations.

KB4-CON EMEA will be open to all security professionals from 10am – 1:30pm GMT+1 on 23 September 2021. The afternoon sessions, which will be reserved for KnowBe4 channel partners and customers, will start at 2pm and finish with a 5pm happy hour. These sessions will focus on peer insights, product updates and best practices, as well as the future of workplace security.

“We are excited to bring KB4-CON to EMEA to address specific operational requirements for the region,” said Sjouwerman. “By bringing our partners and customers together, along with those who are not currently using our products, we have planned a day packed with insights on how to strengthen their organisations’ human firewalls by leading with a strong security culture.”

The full agenda for KB4-Con EMEA can be found here: https://www.knowbe4events.com/kb4-con-emea/agenda. Register here.

