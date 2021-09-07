Pick n Pay Clothing partners online fashion retailer Zando

Pick n Pay Clothing today announced a partnership with online fashion retailer Zando.

Effective today, Pick n Pay Clothing fashion ranges will be available for purchase on Zando, extending accessibility beyond its physical stores across the country and online.

“Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers who we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly-desirable fashion that we offer,” says Hazel Pillay, general manager of Pick n Pay Clothing.



Through Zando, which is well-established in online fashion and clothing retail, Pick n Pay will be able to diversify its customer base, reach more customers and create more opportunities for shoppers to access its range.



Pick n Pay Clothing will make its debut today on www.zando.co.za and on the Zando Android and IOS apps.



“We are looking forward to offering our customers another channel to access our popular clothing ranges, and to welcoming new customers into the fold,” says Pillay.



Pillay says the collaboration with Zando was the logical next phase for Pick n Pay Clothing, which has fast built a reputation for offering affordable and accessible brands that are on trend and made with quality materials.



“We are proud to offer savvy and fashion-forward customers everyday essential wear that makes it easy to update their wardrobes whenever they want and helps them keep up with the latest trends without breaking the bank.”



Zando.co.za was established in 2012 and has grown to become one of South Africa’s biggest online fashion platforms. It forms part of the Jumia Group, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce platforms.



“By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform. Having Pick n Pay Clothing onboard provides our shoppers with access to the latest trends at affordable prices, which we really are excited about,” says Grant Brown, CEO of Zando.