Webinar: Scale up your automation journey

Automation Anywhere is collaborating with ITWeb to present an interactive webinar on 21 May, specifically designed to help South African enterprises start and scale up their automation journeys and rapidly overcome challenges in an environment of unprecedented change.



Presenting the free-to-attend Scaling your automation journey webinar is digital workforce evangelist at IMEA Automation Anywhere, Sumeet Pathak. He brings a wealth of knowledge and in-depth experience in the banking and finance sectors, boasting over 18 years’ experience in top tier regional and global banking institutions.

An early adopter and now avid evangelist of software automation, Pathak has been at the forefront of automation strategy and execution at two global banks, He has built automation centres of excellence from the ground up, as well as led the automation of hundreds of wide-ranging processes.

Organisations across the board are battling to ensure business continuity, improve efficiencies and lower operating costs, particularly in a climate where CIOs are under pressure to do more with less. Robotic process automation (RPA) offers the solution to these challenges, according to Automation Anywhere.

Pathak will unpack how and where to begin an RPA journey, as well as how to build the RPA business case, develop a roll-out plan, implement RPA and align with global best practice.

He will delve into why cloud native RPA and downloadable bots are the perfect solutions for businesses at this time.

Finally, he’ll discuss the all-important issues of driving down costs, supporting business continuity and boosting efficiencies.

Anyone wishing to learn about automation best practice should register for this free-to-attend event here.