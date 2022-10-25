ITWeb Cloud Summit: Simplifying multi-cloud complexity

Sumeeth Singh, VMware.

South African organisations are spoilt for choice with the wide range of cloud options available. This has resulted in multiple entities within an organisation selecting cloud options, without due consideration for key factors.

“While a cloud first approach was the de facto standard – this approach has now led to cloud chaos,” says Sumeeth Singh, cloud provider business head at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa, who will be speaking at the ITWeb Cloud & Data Centre Summit 2022 on 1 November. HIs presentation is about simplifying multi-cloud complexity.

How can this be achieved? He says a cloud adoption or acceleration strategy cannot be run in silos and must be all-encompassing to ensure success. A clear and concise cloud strategy must be implemented, with business drivers being the key objective, and then developing or constructing the cloud approach to support this.

In terms of where a cloud journey should begin, he says it needs to start with ''purpose', followed by people, process and technology.

“Far too often, a technology-led approach leaves organisations with a bitter taste around cloud,” says Singh. A common pitfall is going all in, without evaluating key factors that influence cloud, such as security, observability, data sovereignty, cost, skill set.

An evaluation of the current infrastructure and application footprint is key before embarking on a cloud journey, he stresses.

Delegates attending his talk will learn how multi-cloud is a reality that all organisations will face, which is why partnering with a cloud services provider to assist on this multi-cloud journey is key to success.