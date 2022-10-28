Commvault automates cloud protection for Kubernetes

Commvault, a provider of data management across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, has expanded protection for Kubernetes workloads.

This includes fully automated management, replication, migration, and security enhancement across its entire portfolio. The new features, delivered through Commvault Complete Data Protection and Metallic offerings, give customers management and enterprise-grade protection for hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

According to Commvault, companies are increasingly adopting Kubernetes to modernise their environments and quicken the migration of applications to the cloud. Analyst firm Gartner predicts that by 2025, 85% of global enterprises will be running containerised applications in production.

Commvault says the latest enhancements include total cloud-native protection and recoverability for the entire Kubernetes ecosystem, including full clusters, namespaces, and ETCD and SSL certification protection.

They also enable quicker and simpler development testing and lifecycle events, with seamless migrations of Kubernetes applications between clusters, distributions, versions, and storage.

The new features also enable cost-effective disaster recovery, according to Commvault, by replacing business-critical applications offsite for on-demand application recovery.