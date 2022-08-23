Predictive AIOps underpins digital-first business

Warren Olivier, financial services lead at ServiceNow.

Artificial Intelligence and automation are crucial for helping organisations overcome increasing complexity and supporting a digital-first business.

This is according to Warren Olivier, financial services lead at ServiceNow, who was speaking at a webinar on modernising, automating and optimising ITSM and ITOM.

Olivier said business had to move to being digital-first, to make it resilient and agile. However, he noted: “The technology world is complicated, with technical debt, siloed tools and data, increasing demand and rate of change, security threats, distributed teams and a need to prevent outages and resolve incidents faster. Many organisations can’t keep up with the pace of change. But if nothing changes and business doesn’t digitally transform and unify services, companies may become less competitive, lose revenue and damage the brand.”

He said: “Digital-first business growth has changed the central organisation once known as IT. Digital-first business growth is disrupted when technology services and operations are siloed. Both IT services and operations teams feel this pain – services are challenged by employee frustration, unmet decentralised tech needs and overwork, while for operations, IT silos slow innovation cause delays in resolving high priority incidents, and result in spotty service delivery.”

Bringing technology services and operations together is the foundation for digital-first business, allowing the organisation to expand technology services while reducing costs, deliver extraordinary employee experiences and resiliency and drive technology best practices with optimised processes, he said.

Olivier outlined ServiceNow’s solutions to the challenges businesses face, using its approach to technology service operations encompassing ‘modernise, automate and optimise business processes, teams and governance’.

He highlighted ServiceNow’s platforms with predictive AIOps to automate and improve ITSM and ITOM. The Now Platform enables proactive service management, and asset and app visibility with a single source of truth and AI-powered experiences. It unifies experiences on a single platform; creates and extends processes fast with governed low-code configuration; connects people, functions and any system to eliminate silos; and optimises work and processes across the enterprise.

Now AIOps predicts incidents before users are impacted and automates root cause analysis and accelerates resolution, for business data to support continual improvement and portfolio management.

Olivier said: “ServiceNow, using the Now platform internally in what the company terms ‘Now on Now’, is achieving significant business value from automating and optimising its own technology service operations with AIOps. We enjoyed a $37 million dollar shift from IT operations to innovation, improved employee satisfaction with IT services to 95%, and achieved a 17% improvement in IT cost as a percentage of revenue. We also reported a 46% reduction in outages and 65% employee self-service resolutions.”

Customers worldwide are realising huge benefits from automating service operations, he said. Deloitte has seen a 4-5 times improved ROI in workflow efficiencies, Novant Health has achieved a 50% reduction in workload with ServiceNow Virtual Agent, Danske Bank achieved a 6-fold improvement in time to restore services, and TransAlta has realised an 80% reduction in outages.