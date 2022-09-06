RocketNet, Vuma partner to broaden internet access

RocketNet has today announced it is teaming up with broadband provider Vuma in lowering prices to broaden internet access across the country.

In a statement, the two companies say they are providing free installations and bundling the activation of services for homes yet to be connected to fibre.

This bundling, RocketNet says, will save customers an upfront fee of R3 000, a cost which it says prevents many households from connecting to fibre internet services.

Additionally, RocketNet will issue new installation customers up to 30% discount on monthly subscriptions for six months upon signing up.

RocketNet says strong collaboration between telecommunications partners is necessary to accelerate the affordability and adoption of internet access for South African citizens, as internet access has become critical to the economy.

“What’s important is getting citizens onboarded by lowering barriers to entry. Once online, a world of opportunity opens for education and business. Internet access brings with it access to opportunity. We have a passion to get people connected and partner with companies who share this value,” says Warren Thomas, chief of sales and marketing at RocketNet.

“We are slashing prices for the next six months and paying it forward at a time when the global economy is extremely volatile. Consumers need all the help they can get, especially when goods and services have become so costly. We believe the more we do to get citizens online, the greater the role we can play in ensuring our economy moves in the right direction.”

The move by RocketNet comes at a time the importance of broadband in participating in the economy is being emphasised and promoted.

The government recently announced cheaper and stable digital telecommunication connectivity across South Africa was within sight.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said affordable connectivity is on track after government completed auctioning of high-demand spectrum.

This, he said, will enable substantial new investment in the telecommunications sector, including the rollout of 5G networks.

The minister’s connectivity update came after president Cyril Ramaphosa urged industry to develop new models to provide low-income households with affordable, high-speed internet.

With SA’s unemployment rate now reportedly among the highest in the world, Ramaphosa wants more people to participate in the ballooning digital economy, hence the need to accelerate affordable connectivity.