Reducing your eDiscovery burden, costs with Microsoft Purview

Overcoming the costs and challenges of data identification and collection for eDiscovery by harnessing the power of Microsoft technology.

The fourth in our series of Expert Insight webinars shines a light on eDiscovery and how Microsoft Purview eDiscovery capability and other technologies can be used to overcome the challenges of data identification and collection for eDiscovery and drive down cost in your organisation. Led by Adam Bown, Salient Discovery's Head of Operations, he will share insights and experience from his 12 years’ experience in forensics and eDiscovery.

Practical advice to make tangible time and cost savings

You will leave this webinar with an understanding of how legal, HR and compliance can undertake in-place early data assessment and in-place search using Microsoft Purview eDiscovery. We will demonstrate how and where to get started, pitfalls to avoid and top tips for successful, thorough searches you can rely on.

Drive down the cost of eDiscovery

Maximise value from your Microsoft licence by using its built-in eDiscovery capability. Based on the eDiscovery data life cycle (the EDRM model), we’ll show you how your business can benefit from Microsoft Purview’s:

Content search;

eDiscovery Standard; and

eDiscovery Premium.

How it all fits into the bigger eDiscovery picture

We have experience across a broad range of technologies and we will discuss how Microsoft’s Purview eDiscovery capability complements other technology in the eDiscovery space, and how you can optimise your people, processes and technology to drive down cost.

Ask the expert – roundtable Q&A

The webinar content will last 30 minutes, after which time there will be a roundtable Q&A – your opportunity for off-record questions to the experts and peer-to-peer discussion.

