New executive appointments, new priorities

Last month, the Elon Musk/Twitter row continued to dominate the global technology scene.

Key local news

Huge Group acquired Tethys Mobile, known formally as Virgin Mobile SA.

SGT Solutions, a company owned by AYO Technology Solutions and AEEI, bought Italian Summer Holdings, a supplier, installer and maintainer of power management and backup solutions and related equipment and products for commercial and industrial applications, in a deal worth R73 628 544.

Detect Technologies, an AI-based SaaS enterprise, has raised $28 million in primary and secondary funding led by Prosus Ventures.

Groupe Canal+ has again increased its stake in the MultiChoice Group to 20.1%.

Amazon has agreed to buy US healthcare provider One Medical.

Legacy Africa Capital Partners has acquired a 30% equity stake in Continuous Power Africa, which provides off-grid and backup energy solutions to telecoms companies in Africa and South Asia.

The Microsoft State Information Technology Agency (SITA) Ndivho Innovation Centre has opened.

Panda Security Africa has completed its transformation to Dolos, a security focused distributor.

ScienceLogic, a supplier of AIOps and other hybrid cloud IT management solutions, has expanded its global footprint to SA via Corr-Serve, a value-added distributor.

Sigfox South Africa, an internet of things (IOT) provider, has officially launched.

The appointments of new CEOs and MDs at ICASA, Kyocera Document Solutions, Lenovo, SAS and SITA (acting).

Key African news

Google’s high-capacity Equiano subsea cable has come ashore at Swakopmund in Namibia en route to its end point at Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town.

Mauritius-based Hyperclear, a technology investment company, has acquired Principa, a South African data and analytics software business with operations in SA, the UK and the Middle East.

Mono, a Nigerian fintech start-up, has set up operations in Kenya.

The Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its operations in Ghana to the Telecel Group.

The appointment of a new CEO at Open Access Data Centres.

Key international news

Accenture acquired Solvera Solutions, a Canada-based company delivering platform-led digital transformation services across Western Canada. It has also agreed to buy The Stable, a commerce agency focused on helping consumer brands build and operate their own digital commerce channels, as well as manage their brand and sales performance across key North American retailers; and Canada-based Eclipse Automation, a provider of customised manufacturing automation and robotics solutions.

Amphenol bought NPI, a manufacturer of cable assemblies and value-add interconnect assemblies for industrial applications with a particular focus on semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Spanish Asterion Industrial Partners purchased Italian digital infrastructure firm Irideos, which it would combine with fibre services company Retelit to create Italy's largest alternative wholesale access and business-to-business connectivity provider.

Atlantic Street Capital acquired Elite Consulting Solutions and assets from CyberGuard Compliance, known together as CyberGuard, which offers IT compliance and cyber security services.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, a cyber security consulting and managed services firm, bought CyberViking, another cyber security company.

UK-based Computacenter purchased Business IT Source, a solution provider.

India-based CommerceIQ acquired UK-based e.fundamentals, a digital shelf analytics provider.

Enghouse, a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems, bought NTW Software, which provides a suite of products ranging from attendant console to contact centres for organisations of all sizes primarily within the Cisco market segment.

Envestnet has acquired Redi2 Technologies, a provider of revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions in the global financial services industry.

ePlus bought the business of Future Com, a provider of cyber security solutions, cloud security and security consulting services.

Flywire purchased Cohort Go, an international education payments company.

Huntress, a provider of a managed security platform and threat intelligence for SMEs, acquired Curricula, a start-up that provides companies with “fun, story-based security awareness training” for employees.

The i2 Group bought Rosoka Software, which provides the power to unlock large volumes of information from any multilingual source, determines the relevance and relationship of the data and delivers value-specific results on any platform, application or device from 230+ languages.

IBM purchased Databand.ai, an Israel-based developer of a proactive data observability platform, which claims to catch bad data before it impacts a customer’s business.

UK-based Infinigate acquired UK-based Nuvias’s cyber security and networking business.

M2P Fintech, a financial infrastructure provider, bought Syntizen, an identity verification service provider.

N-able purchased Spinpanel, which specialises in managing, automating and selling Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions.

Navitas Semiconductor, the industry leader in gallium nitride power integrated circuits, acquired VDD Tech, creator of advanced digital-isolators for next-generation power conversion.

NetGain Technologies bought EasyIT, an MSP that includes a well-developed network security operations centre in its portfolio.

Resideo Technologies purchased Electronic Custom Distributors, a leading regional distributor of residential audio, video, automation, security, wire and telecommunications products.

UK-based Softline, a global IT and DX solutions provider, acquired UAE-based Seven Seas Technology, a system integrator and ICT solution provider in the UAE.

Sourcepass bought SSD Technology Partners and Total Technology Solutions, two MSPs.

Spotify purchased Heardle, the daily name-that-tune website patterned on the massively popular Wordle game, and Findaway, a platform that allows users to create, distribute and monetise their own audiobooks (€117 million).

Targus acquired Sanho and the Hyper brand of products, a leading technology brand in cutting-edge IT and mobile accessories with a focus on portable power, data storage and connectivity products.

Toast bought Sling, an employee scheduling, communication and management solution.

TTEK purchased The Integration Group of Americas, a systems integration and engineering services company.

United Mobility Technology acquired the MEXS Group, the provider of a messaging platform that is currently used as a corporate messenger by medium-sized companies and in the manufacturing industry.

Xceptional, an MSP and IT consultancy, bought fellow MSP Altitude Integrations.

Xerox purchased Go Inspire, a UK-based print and digital marketing and communication services provider.

XM Cyber, a leader in hybrid cloud security, acquired Cyber Observer, an innovator in continuous controls monitoring and cloud security posture management.

Xperi bought Vewd Software Holdings, a global provider of over-the-top and hybrid TV solutions ($109 million).

Advent International-backed global information services company NielsenIQ and KKR-backed German provider of market research and consumer information GfK have agreed to merge, with Advent being the majority shareholder. KKR and Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions, which has a stake in GfK, will remain investors.

American Tower and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, will acquire an ownership interest of approximately 29% in American Tower’s US data centre business as part of a new long-term strategic partnership.

Aspen Technology is buying Australia-based Micromine, a provider of design and operational management software for the mining industry ($623 million).

Indonesia-based Bersama Digital Infrastructure has partnered with a Philippines-based investment company to acquire Alliance Towers, an independent tower company.

Cadence Design Systems has entered into an agreement to acquire Future Facilities, a provider of electronics cooling analysis and energy performance optimisation solutions for data centre design and operations using physics-based 3D digital twins. It has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held OpenEye Scientific Software, a provider of computational molecular modelling and simulation software being widely and increasingly used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery.

Cegid, a global provider of cloud business management solutions for finance, human resources, CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Grupo Primavera, a cloud business management software platform in the Iberia region.

CloudSmiths, a Salesforce partner, has merged with DotModus, a Google Cloud partner in data engineering and cloud infrastructure consultancy, and will operate under the CloudSmiths brand going forward.

Deutsche Telekom has agreed to sell a majority stake (51%) in GD Towers to a consortium of Canadian asset manager Brookfield and US private equity firm DigitalBridge (€17.5 billion).

Elon Musk is terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Equifax has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LawLogix, a provider of cloud-based I-9 software and immigration case management software.

EU lawmakers have approved the Digital Markets Act, which is set to force changes in companies' businesses by requiring them to make their messaging services interoperable and provide business users access to their data lawmakers. The Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content, has also been approved.

French satellite operator Eutelsat and Bharti Group-backed OneWeb have signed an initial merger agreement ($3.4 billion).

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has been hit with a trademark lawsuit by MetaX, a company that creates immersive virtual reality experiences, for allegedly stealing its name for its pivot to the metaverse.

Google faces a UK trial over an estimated £920 million damages claim after a court authorised a lawsuit that alleges the Alphabet-owned tech giant overcharged 19.5 million customers for app store purchases.

Infosys will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science, a life sciences consulting and tech firm (€110 million).

Leeds Equity Partners has sold Amplifire, a SaaS provider of cognitive science-based assessment, training and data analytics, to Polaris Partners.

Madison Dearborn Partners is to acquire a majority stake in Unison, a provider of procurement, supply chain and contract management software to US federal government agencies and government contractors.

Másmóvil has sold a 51% stake in Euskaltel’s newly separated fibre access network unit, EKT Cable, to a Spanish consortium (€580 million).

Medallia has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mindful, the leader in call-back automation.

Netflix plans to acquire Australia-based Animal Logic, an animation studio.

Orange and MasMovil have signed a binding agreement to combine their operations in Spain in a deal valuing the merged entity at close to $19 billion.

Phoenix Tower International, a communications infrastructure specialist, will acquire up to 3 800 mobile towers from Chilean mobile operator WOM.

RealNetworks has signed a definitive agreement with the company's founder, chairman and CEO Robert Glaser, pursuant to which the company will merge with and into Greater Heights, a Glaser affiliate.

Reddit is buying MeaningCloud, a natural language processing company specialising in extracting meaning from unstructured content.

Resurgens Technology Partners has sold Castellan Solutions, an enterprise resilience management company, to Riskonnect, a risk management software provider backed by TA Associates and Thoma Bravo.

Singapore Telecommunications will sell its loss-making digital marketing arm Amobee to UK-listed Tremor International ($239 million).

Sopra Steria, a European tech leader renowned for its consulting, digital services and software development, has entered into exclusive negotiations with a view to acquiring the CS Group.

Thales has made an agreement to buy Netherlands-based OneWelcome, a customer identity and access management company (€100 million).

Unity Software will buy ironSource, an app monetisation business ($4.4 billion).

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has entered an agreement to acquire Griggs International Academy China, a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong.

Vodafone NZ, of which Infratil owns about 49.95%, will sell 1 484 mobile towers to funds managed by UK-based InfraRed Capital Partners and Canada-based Northleaf Capital Partners ($1.05 billion).

Wex plans to acquire the Exxon Mobil Business Card programme.

Wipro PARI, an industrial automation company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Germany-based Hochrainer, an automation technology and assembly systems supplier.

The $250 million investment by several firms in Switzerland and Singapore-based Acronis, a cyber security company.

The $148.2 million investment by several investors in China-based Origin Quantum, a quantum computing start-up.

The $250 million investment by several investors, including Allianz X, Valor Equity Partners and Kinetic Partners in Coalition, which provides both insurance and proactive cyber security tools to help companies manage cyber risk.

Several investors, including BlackRock and Tiger Global, have invested in Flexe, which provides logistics tech for e-commerce fulfilment, retail distribution and network capacity programmes.

The $355 million investment by several investors, including Eclipse Ventures, Stata Venture Partners and Fontinalis Partners in VulcanForms, an MIT-founded start-up that provides digital manufacturing infrastructure.

The $672 million investment by several firms, including Guangzhou Yuexiu Industrial Investment Fund Management, in China-based CanSemi Technology, a chip producer.

The investment by Accenture Ventures in pulsESG, a public benefit corporation dedicated to empowering purpose-driven enterprises to manage and improve their environmental, social and governance footprint.

The investment by Berkshire Partners in MedOne, an Israeli provider of colocation data centre infrastructure.

The investment (9%+) by Elliott Management in Pinterest.

The $115 million investment by HGGC in Upland Software.

The $150 million investment by InfraRed Capital Partners in LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband service provider.

The $100 million investment by Clearhaven Partners in SundaySky, whose platform allows businesses to create, personalise, manage and distribute videos for their customers.

The $146 million investment by Foxconn Industrial Internet, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, in a holding company that will take over the bankrupt Tsinghua Unigroup, a Chinese chip conglomerate.

The $266.9 million investment by China’s TCL Technology in GCL Semiconductor, a developer of silicon materials for IC production.

The investment by PSG in Rodeo, a Dutch cloud-native project management software provider.

The investment by Tower Arch Capital in Intelligent Technical Solutions, a managed service provider.

The $70 million investment led by Activate Capital in Swimlane, a cyber security start-up.

The $75 million investment led by Carrick Capital Partner in Bishop Fox, whose Cosmos platform provides simulated cyber attacks to identify vulnerabilities in customers’ IT systems.

The $116 million investment led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management in SingleStore, the developer of a cloud-native relational database for data-intensive applications.

The $100 million investment led by Kleiner Perkins in Tecton, a machine learning technology superstar.

The $600 million investment led by Sixth Street in Contentsquare, a digital experience analytics company.

The appointments of new CEOs at Atos, Avaya, Cardlytics, Comscore, Everbridge, Exela Technologies, Involta, Laserfiche, One Identity, Red Hat, Sasken Technologies and the new combined Citrix/Tibco company.

IPO filings from GigaCloud Technology (Nasdaq) and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (Hong Kong).

IPOs/listings from AMTD Digital (NYSE), Deezer (France), Getty Images (NYSE) and Nano Labs (Nasdaq).

Research results and predictions

According to Gartner, worldwide IT spending is expected to total $4.5 trillion in 2022, an increase of 3% from 2021.

According to Gartner, worldwide PC shipments are on pace to decline 9.5% in 2022, with the EMEA PC market forecast to record a 14% decline in 2022. Overall, global shipments of total devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones) are on pace to decline 7.6% in 2022.

According to Gartner, global semiconductor revenue is expected to grow 7.4% in 2022, down from 2021 growth of 26.3%.

According to IDC, worldwide smartphone shipments declined 8.7% year-over-year in 2Q22

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Up 5%

FTSE100: Up 3.6%

DAX: Up 5.2%

NYSE (Dow): Up 5.6%

S&P 500: Up 8%

Nasdaq: Up 11.3%

Nikkei225: Up 7.2%

Hang Seng: Down 7.8%

Shanghai: Down 4%

Final word



Look out for the privatisation of NCR and the announcement of the winner of a stake in Deutsche Telekom’s sprawling wireless tower portfolio.