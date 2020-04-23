Decision Inc. launches Customer Engagement division

Desmond Struwig, Managing Executive for Intelligent Operations at Decision Inc.

Decision Inc., a global technology services business with a core focus on data, digital and performance intelligence, has launched an innovative Customer Engagement division that sees the company now providing clients with a complete suite of integrated solutions and services spanning the entire customer journey.

The core competency of the division will be to enable Decision Inc. clients to attract, convert and retain customers through a personalised journey across marketing, sales and service touch-points. This centres on giving clients greater intelligence and insights about their customers in order to consistently provide exceptional customer experiences and service them in enhanced ways to meet customers’ growing demands.

The division will be spearheaded by Emil Hickley, a BSc Computer Science (Honours) (Cum Laude) graduate with 10 years’ experience in providing world-class customer engagement solutions across multiple industries with proven returns on investment.

“Reflecting on the ever-increasing importance of customer experience to create competitive advantage, Decision Inc. is now in a stronger position to deliver on the full stack of customer engagement solutions,” says Desmond Struwig, Managing Executive for Intelligent Operations at Decision Inc.

“The new division enables customers to apply technology and new service paradigms to the challenge of improving business performance. For example, predictive analytics can assist to increase customer engagement by using data, algorithms and machine learning to identify potential future outcomes. In turn, these insights can help clients tailor their solutions on a more customised level to meet individual customer requirements,” Struwig continues.

As a leading Microsoft Gold Partner, with significant services and competencies across the Microsoft cloud ecosystem, including Azure, data and analytics, business applications and the modern workplace, Decision Inc. has the expertise to create innovative customer-centric solutions across multiple industry sectors.

“A typical business has four client focus areas – tracking all client data, managing relationships, servicing client demand and growing business. We can now deliver functionality across all these critical areas of customer engagement. This kind of integrated approach is essential if a business is to successfully unlock the value of its data and become more proactive in meeting the expectations of customers who want a more personalised experience,” says Hickley.

Delivering access to this enhanced enterprise business capability is underpinned by Decision Inc.’s cloud-first focus on business optimisation. With the Decision Inc. approach centred on scalability and customisability, organisations across industry sectors will benefit from their access to specialised teams, capable of fulfilling on all customer data and experience requirements.

“The launch of the Customer Engagement division reflects the importance of putting the customer first in these uncertain times. They need the peace of mind that business carries on despite the complexities of market forces. This division will put in place the software and platforms capable of aiding executives in making more informed decisions and deliver radically improved customer experience vital for differentiation in a connected market,” says Struwig.

For more information on the Customer Engagement division and how it can unlock the value of your client relationships, please visit https://decisioninc.com/what-we-do/customer-engagement.