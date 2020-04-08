Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises for ‘breaching’ lockdown rules

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has conveyed her “deepest regret” for violating lockdown regulations.

This comes after president Cyril Ramaphosa placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months, one month of which will be unpaid, for her actions during the nation-wide lockdown.

The sanction follows a furore on social media yesterday, when a picture surfaced showing Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch at former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana’s home, contrary to the lockdown regulations.

Further to the special leave, Ramaphosa directed her to deliver a public apology to the nation.

The minister has apologised via a statement as well as a video shared on Facebook.

In the statement, Ndabeni-Abrahams apologises to the president, the National Command Centre and South African society at large for breaching lockdown rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“I regret the incident and I am deeply sorry for my actions. I hope the president and South Africans will find it in their hearts to forgive me,” she says.

“The president has put me on special leave with immediate effect. I undertake to abide by the conditions of the special leave.

“I wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the president’s call for all of us to observe the lockdown rules. They are a necessary intervention to curb the spread of a virus that has devastated many nations.”

