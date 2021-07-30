Arcserve named a challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Arcserve Southern Africa has revealed that Arcserve – the world's most experienced data and ransomware protection provider – has been named a challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.1 Arcserve has enhanced its position from a niche player in its 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant report. Arcserve's breadth of platform, malware detection, data recovery capabilities and cost of ownership were all cited in the Magic Quadrant report as key strengths.



The scale and intensity of data growth and threats faced by organisations have never been greater or more complex. In March this year, Arcserve announced the completion of its proposed merger with StorageCraft. The new Arcserve solves the growing market need for a single source to manage and protect all workloads throughout the data centre, the cloud, SaaS applications and at the edge.

The Arcserve best-in-class data management, protection and recovery product portfolio offers the broadest solution for every size and type of organisation. The company brings much-needed simplification plus business continuity certainty across all data environments – including on-premises, off-premises, hyper-converged and any future workloads.

Said Tom Signorello, CEO at Arcserve: "We believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver scale and innovation in next-generation solutions that protect current and future data workloads in all environments. With more than 19 000 channel partners helping to protect 235 000 customers' critical business data, we will continue innovating to solve the struggle of modernising and securing data infrastructure with single-vendor simplicity, agility and powerful cost efficiencies."

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck, Jerry Rozeman, 19 July 2021.

