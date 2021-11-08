Excellence Awards 2021

WatchGuard is excited to announce that once again, WatchGuard Cloud has been honoured in the 2021 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards! This elite awards programme recognises companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

“Recognising the leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing Magazine are proud to announce WatchGuard Cloud as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “WatchGuard Technologies is being honoured for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

WatchGuard Cloud enables managed service providers (MSPs) to easily configure, deploy, manage and report on critical security services for each customer from a central platform, with one intuitive interface. Built from the ground up to simplify security for MSPs, WatchGuard Cloud reduces infrastructure costs, streamlines security management, accelerates customer acquisition and minimises time spent on reporting and operational tasks.

To view the full list of winners, check out Cloud Computing Magazine and click here to learn more about WatchGuard Cloud.