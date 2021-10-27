Defend your printers against evolving cyber threats

The new norm of conducting business remotely means printers are a potential attack point that make corporate networks and data vulnerable. HP’s series of new Wolf Security services for printers help IT departments secure devices both in an office setting and at home offices.

The services provide comprehensive endpoint protection and resiliency that starts at the hardware level and extends across software and services.

Taropa Technologies, the only master dealer for HP in southern Africa, has a network of dealers across South Africa and ROSAF – The Rest of Southern Africa countries, for whom they supply a range of HP contractual devices embedded with the new Wolf Security software.

These devices are supported and maintained by dealers who have undergone extensive HP certified technical training, only offered by Taropa Technologies, or who have a service level agreement (SLA) in place with Taropa.

Cyber threats

Cyber criminals are more sophisticated, organised and determined than ever. They are increasingly exploiting vulnerabilities in the changing workplace, with their sights set on the ever-growing number of endpoints and internet of things (IOT) devices.

As overstretched IT teams struggle to keep up, endpoint security has become increasingly critical as the first line of defence.

Sollie Nortje, Chief Sales Officer at Taropa, states: “Most IT companies have end-to-end control over the network environment but seldom regard their print fleet as a potential risk and weak link for cyber criminals to attack. The new HP Wolf Security software embedded in the devices takes care of this ever-looming risk.”

Endpoint malware

HP points out that 99% of endpoint malware breaches start with a click from an end-user.

With the introduction of their latest HP Wolf Security products, the company has constantly brought awareness to endpoint security challenges and has provided a platform to highlight its leading security technologies, solutions and services.

Built on over 20 years of security research and innovation, along with strategic acquisitions, HP Wolf Security unifies all of HP's endpoint security innovations under one banner.

The new platform was launched in May 2021, created with the goal of establishing HP as the leader in endpoint security.

“In sharing HP’s vision, Taropa ensures that its dealers are equipped with the necessary after-sales support such as spares, warranty and RGA in order to keep its print fleet in optimal condition at all times. Taking it a step further, HP and Taropa have partnered with a leading software company that enables dealers to manage their print fleet remotely, reducing both cost and carbon footprint, something that is of key importance to HP and Taropa,” says Samantha Swanepoel, Operations and Service Manager at Taropa.

HP Wolf Security

HP Wolf Essential Security, a core protection for everyday needs, embeds protection into HP printers at multiple levels, from firmware to BIOS, to help defend against cyber threats. From secure boot to automatic firmware updates, they solve everyday security needs right out of the box.

HP Wolf Pro Security for the growing business offers powerful hardware, software and services that make it easier for IT teams to stay ahead of cyber predators. From automated security management to expert guidance, helping to defend your data and your business.

HP Wolf Enterprise Security, HP’s most advanced security with layered protection and resiliency, enables smart, secure workflows that protect data and information both on and off company networks. From expert-led services to cloud-enabled workflows, HP provides powerful resources that help defend against and recover from cyber threats.

Sunil Sewnarain, HP software specialist at Taropa, comments: “Printers with HP Wolf Security are continually detecting and stopping threats while adapting to new ones, allowing our dealers and IT teams to concentrate on servicing and keeping printers and their networks in optimal condition.”

Conclusion

Taropa, in partnership with HP, is excited to offer their network of dealers an exclusive range of HP contractual products embedded with HP Wolf Security software, and offer end-to-end solutions, such as pre-sales support, sales and technical training, end-user financing, SLAs and day two technical support.

As a valued-added service, Taropa also provides its dealers with an online portal whereby they can manage their account, place new purchase orders and track devices, as well as keep updated with the latest incentives and exciting promotions available.

For more information on how to become a Taropa dealer and sell HP contractual devices, please visit Taropa website.

