Shoprite Group launches new digital business unit

The Shoprite Group has launched its digital business unit, ShopriteX, which it says is combining data science, technology and innovation with its operational strength to provide increasingly enhanced customer experiences.

The group says ShopriteX, Incubated over the past year, combines data science and technology to create more personalised shopping experiences.



In a statement, it says ShopriteX already delivered two innovations – Xtra Savings, a rewards programme with 20 million members to date, and Checkers Sixty60, an on-demand 60-minute supermarket grocery delivery service in South Africa.



“We are serious about being Africa’s most customer-centric retailer, and the launch of ShopriteX represents our investment in fit-for-the-future precision retail, which is increasingly digital and data-led,” says Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of the Shoprite Group.



The launch is part of the group’s strategy to grow its ecosystem of value for consumers and monetise new and diverse revenue streams.



At the ShopriteX offices above the new Checkers Hyper Brackenfell flagship store next to the group’s home office, the division’s 250-strong team, including data science, e-commerce and personalisation experts, is working side by side with Shoprite’s IT team (combined a team of over 1 000 people) to create and implement new innovations, says the company.



It points out that the new offices are also home to the latest retail innovation, Checkers Rush, an automated, cashless “no queues, no checkout, no waiting” concept store, where employees can grab products and walk out.



Using advanced artificial intelligence camera technology to identify the products being taken off the shelves, Checkers Rush bills users’ bank cards upon exit.



This is one of numerous digital innovations under development, says the retailer. “The next era of growth for us is about precision retailing. ShopriteX will use our rich customer data to supercharge a ‘Smarter Shoprite’ and ultimately fuse the best of digital with our operational strength across the continent,” Engelbrecht says.



Neil Schreuder, chief of strategy and innovation, says: “Shoprite to the power of X represents the exponential growth opportunity when you combine the best of data, tech and talent with the scale of the Shoprite Group."