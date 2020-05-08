Accenture, Vodacom link up on digital transformation

Global professional services firm Accenture has partnered with Vodacom Business to broaden the telco’s digital transformation smart service offering through cloud, security and analytics capabilities.

Vodacom says the partnership is part of its drive to deliver integrated solutions “based on deep industry value chain knowledge”.

According to the telco, this will enhance its transformation, which requires business-focused competencies while embracing and implementing new technologies in the workplace.

“Vodacom Business’s digital transformation smart service offering is an ecosystem-wide programme which brings rich market and industry insights, opening the door for the co-creation of new industry or client-specific use cases and solutions,” it says.

Both companies say as the business landscape is changing, competitive barriers are disappearing, making the speed and agility to market critical components in the digital world.

“Our partnership with Accenture will help drive our clients’ digital transformation journey by offering the latest technology and innovative services. The aim is to create an industry-specific approach for our clients that will enhance their business through digitalisation. Teaming up with Accenture will fuel innovation and help solve our diverse clients’ critical problems at speed and scale,” says Vodacom Business COO Nadya Bhettay.

Commenting on the partnership, Kirtan Sita, Accenture technology MD in Africa, says: “Cloud technologies today offer new IT potential through faster, more flexible and resilient capabilities.

“Through the next-generation industry experience, leading technologies and our scalable delivery network, Accenture provides a powerful range of capabilities that can be tailored to complex customer needs throughout the digital transformation journey.”

The deal comes at a time the world is scurrying towards digitisation, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic making it even more prevalent.

Analysts say in SA the national lockdown due to COVID-19 is probably the biggest and most successful accelerator forcing companies to digitally transform their businesses.