Datacentrix brings home Huawei Cloud Partner of the Year accolade

CEO Ahmed Mahomed (second from the right) receiving the award from Huawei South Africa CEO, Spawn Fan (second from the left).

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix recently added the accolade of ‘Cloud Partner of the Year’ to its achievements, receiving this latest award from global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices Huawei, at its annual South African partner recognition awards.

The awards event took place in October in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and was attended by strategic partners including Datacentrix.

Says Erica Schemel, Senior Channel Manager at Huawei South Africa: “Cloud is a key joint growth area for both Huawei and Datacentrix, and cloud services are an increasingly essential feature of ongoing transformation, enabling businesses to scale, reduce IT costs and innovate. Together, Datacentrix and Huawei are building significant momentum in the adoption of public and private cloud.

“As such, Datacentrix is a key local cloud partner for Huawei. Not only do the two organisations have well-aligned go-to-market strategies, but Datacentrix provides a strong team of skilled cloud professionals and is creating good value for Huawei and its South African customers.

“This has been highlighted in particular recently, with Datacentrix closing the most cloud deals nationally, of varying sizes and across multiple industries in South Africa,” she adds.

“Huawei Cloud is centred on our value propositions, for our partners and customers,” explains Jay Zhou, MD for Huawei Cloud South Africa. “We are focused on creating a sustainable ecosystem, offering local support and joint go-to-market strategies as our key differentiators in a highly competitive, ever-evolving market.

“An understanding of the driving forces behind technology and business decisions is fundamental in strategic partnerships and we focus on building these relationships with decision-makers in every customer engagement. Our strategic partnership with Datacentrix is one of joint value creation, and it is because of this that we recognised the company’s contribution to growing the cloud business in South Africa. This award reflects Datacentrix’s achievement in closing the first deal for cloud in South Africa; and subsequently also the most deals for Huawei Cloud locally,” he continues.

Shawn Marx, Business Unit Manager: Converged Solutions at Datacentrix, comments that Huawei has shown significant strides in the global cloud market, receiving positive industry recognition across sectors.

“In fact, Huawei’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offering was included among the top five globally in the recently released Gartner report – Market Share: IT Services, Worldwide 2020/1. The organisation has shown significant strides in the South African cloud market, and we believe that, together, Huawei and Datacentrix are well positioned to address local customer needs.”

Datacentrix is a Huawei Enterprise Gold Partner, focusing on its portfolio of cloud computing, enterprise networking, data centre, collaboration and enterprise wireless solutions, including a specialisation in network energy. The company recently received its Enterprise IT Certified Service Partner (CSP) 4-Stars certification from Huawei, further qualifying Datacentrix to help solve the challenges of digital transformation.