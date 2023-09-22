ITWeb is exclusive media partner for ISACA South Africa Chapter annual event

The event's highlight is a two-day conference on 9 and 10 October.

ITWeb is pleased to announce its exclusive media partnership with the ISACA South Africa Chapter for the association’s annual event scheduled from 5 to 12 October at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

Themed 'The Digital Dilemma', the event's highlight is a two-day conference on 9 and 10 October. It will kick off with an opening address by ISACA SA president, Kenneth Palliam, and will feature a line-up of esteemed speakers from the industry.

As a global non-profit organisation, ISACA provides independent guidance, certifications and education to IT professionals and enterprises in the areas of IT governance, security, audit and risk management.

The objective of the SA Chapter's event is to enhance the knowledge base and promote leadership in technology, information and cyber security, as well as governance, risk and innovation in South Africa.

Robin Williams, ISACA SA Programme Director, emphasised that at the heart of ISACA's mission lies the belief that knowledge is the foundation of success in a constantly evolving digital landscape. The organisation strives to provide delegates and members with content that not only expands their horizons but also ensures they remain engaged. The conference sessions spotlight innovative ideas from a varied ensemble of experts, many of whom are proud ISACA members.

Expert speakers at the event include Garth de Klerk, CEO of The Insurance Crime Bureau, Faizal Docrat, Managing Director of Doccorp, Grant Hughes, Principal Security Architect at Engen Oil, Dominque White, Managing Director of Orange Cyber Defense, and Corradino Corradi, Head of Information Security at MTN.

On day one of the conference, a panel discussion moderated by John Bosco Arends, CIO of Joburg City, will explore how chief information officers (CIOs) are navigating the challenges at the digital crossroads.

Day two features a chief information security officer (CISO) panel discussing the topic: "Balancing cyber vulnerabilities, operational disruptions and resilience".

Complementing the conference, three workshops are scheduled: a pre-event workshop focusing on robotic process automation (RPA) on 5 and 6 October, followed by an AI workshop and a digital forensics workshop on 11 and 12 October.

ITWeb as a media partner

In addition to comprehensive news and social media coverage of the conference, ITWeb will host an exhibition booth during the event, offering attendees insights into ITWeb's publications and events tailored to cyber security professionals. Notable offerings include the annual CISO directory, CISO survey and banquet, and ITWeb’s flagship Security Summit event. Delegates will have the opportunity to subscribe to ITWeb's free daily and weekly newsletters.

Last but certainly not least, ITWeb is delighted to sponsor a lucky draw prize – one ISACA conference delegate will win a full pass to the 2024 Security Summit, valued at R15 000.

For more information, please visit the ISACA SA Chapter Conference website.