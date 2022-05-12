Google shows off new Pixel phones, tablet

The new Pixel devices will go on sale within the next year.

Alphabet-owned internet giant Google has introduced its new Pixel portfolio, consisting of Pixel phones, ear buds, watches and a surprise new Pixel tablet.

The devices, announced at the tech giant’s annual Google I/O developer conference yesterday, will debut later this year, while others will become available for purchase in 2023.

They include the company’s next-generation Android smartphones − the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 − which will be released before the end of the year.

The latest A-series phone, the Google Pixel 6a, is powered by Google Tensor, Google's first semi-custom mobile chip, which the company says was designed for machine-learning tasks.

With a price tag of $449, it borrows many of the same design elements from its predecessor, the Pixel 6 − including the iconic camera bar − along with a durable metal frame.

“Our latest A-series phone, Google Pixel 6a, gives you more of what you want − for less than you’d expect. From exceptional camera features, to speech recognition, to security you can trust, many of your favourite features from Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be joining the Google Pixel 6a party, thanks to Google Tensor,” said Soniya Jobanputra, director of product management at Google.

The Google Pixel 6a.

Google executives also stated the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature a new version of the Tensor chip used in the Pixel 6.

The highly-anticipated Android phone is the successor to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Google has spent massively on the overhaul of its design and specs, and it is reportedly expected to be the tech giant’s best phone yet.

“Our next version of Google Tensor will power these devices, which are built for those who want the latest technology and fastest performance,” noted Rick Osterloh, senior VP of devices and services at Google.

Google also gave a sneak peek of the Google Pixel Watch – its first all-Google-built watch, made of 80% recycled stainless steel. It features the Wear OS, Fitbit integration and assistant access.

The new Pixel Buds Pro use active noise cancellation, a feature powered by a custom six-core audio chip and Google algorithms to put the focus on the music played by the user.

The multipoint connectivity buds can automatically switch between paired Bluetooth devices, including compatible laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones.

After its previous tablet received much criticism, Google surprised with the announcement of its next Android-powered Pixel Tablet, expected to go on sale next year.