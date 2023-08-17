BMW IT Hub in SA gets new digital director

Thorsten Achenbach, director of digital and global solutions at the BMW IT Hub.

BMW Group South Africa has appointed Thorsten Achenbach as director of digital and global solutions at the BMW IT Hub in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria.

According to a statement, Achenbach takes over from Klaus von der Osten-Sacken.

Achenbach joined the BMW Group in 2011, and held various executive positions within BMW Group IT and the IT industry. He managed a multi-project programme, which included three main departments: engineering, production and procurement.

His most recent position at the German multinational auto manufacturer was as VP of IT, engineering and quality.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group SA, comments: “Achenbach brings a vast portfolio and proven track record of excellence, particularly in the IT field, and we look forward to the continued success of the BMW IT Hub.”

Billed as the fastest-growing business unit in the BMW Group, the BMW IT Hub provides IT solutions and consultancy services for a variety of areas across the group.

It focuses on innovation trends and IT solutions, such as development and operations for SAP, Java, Microsoft Azure and cloud computing.

According to BMW SA, Achenbach is a seasoned global citizen, who worked for various international companies in New York, Japan, France, China and Germany before joining the BMW Group.

He studied in Germany and holds a qualification in mechanical engineering and business administration.

“I am very excited to be in SA and look forward to joining hands with the local team to make the BMW IT Hub an industry leader,” comments Achenbach.

BMW Group has been accelerating its e-mobility strategy, as it races to reach its goal to surpass 10 million all-electric vehicles delivered to customers by 2030.

Last year, the company set a target to provide more than 2 000 jobs in the Tshwane-based BMW IT Hub.

In April, the company said it had reached this target, and it continues on its job creation journey.