BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
CIO Zone

BMW IT Hub in SA gets new digital director

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 17 Aug 2023
Read time 1min 50sec
Comments (0)
Thorsten Achenbach, director of digital and global solutions at the BMW IT Hub.
Thorsten Achenbach, director of digital and global solutions at the BMW IT Hub.

BMW Group South Africa has appointed Thorsten Achenbach as director of digital and global solutions at the BMW IT Hub in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria.

According to a statement, Achenbach takes over from Klaus von der Osten-Sacken.

Achenbach joined the BMW Group in 2011, and held various executive positions within BMW Group IT and the IT industry. He managed a multi-project programme, which included three main departments: engineering, production and procurement.

His most recent position at the German multinational auto manufacturer was as VP of IT, engineering and quality.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group SA, comments: “Achenbach brings a vast portfolio and proven track record of excellence, particularly in the IT field, and we look forward to the continued success of the BMW IT Hub.”

Billed as the fastest-growing business unit in the BMW Group, the BMW IT Hub provides IT solutions and consultancy services for a variety of areas across the group.

See also

BMW IT Hub hunts for developer talent

BMW readies SA plant for ‘electromobility’

It focuses on innovation trends and IT solutions, such as development and operations for SAP, Java, Microsoft Azure and cloud computing.

According to BMW SA, Achenbach is a seasoned global citizen, who worked for various international companies in New York, Japan, France, China and Germany before joining the BMW Group.

He studied in Germany and holds a qualification in mechanical engineering and business administration.

“I am very excited to be in SA and look forward to joining hands with the local team to make the BMW IT Hub an industry leader,” comments Achenbach.

BMW Group has been accelerating its e-mobility strategy, as it races to reach its goal to surpass 10 million all-electric vehicles delivered to customers by 2030.

Last year, the company set a target to provide more than 2 000 jobs in the Tshwane-based BMW IT Hub.

In April, the company said it had reached this target, and it continues on its job creation journey.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.