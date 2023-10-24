Nclose, KnowBe4 partnership tackles dangerous SA cyber threats with awareness training

Advanced cyber security.

Nclose, which positions itself as one of South Africa’s leading cyber security service providers, and KnowBe4, which positions itself as the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, have formed a partnership that showcases the effectiveness of cyber security awareness and training in southern Africa. If you are a South African business with aims to fortify cyber security awareness and defences of your operations, look no further than partnering yourself with Nclose and KnowBe4.

“How we at Nclose work with KnowBe4 is we add value in security awareness for clients by adding the South African flavour,” says FC Boonzaaier, Security Operations Manager at Nclose. “When we run simulated phishing campaigns designed by KnowBe4, we make sure the campaigns are unique and designed specifically for that South African client and the industry they operate in to ensure the campaign is as effective as possible. We also use trending or real-world events in our campaigns, for example, the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup at the moment to differentiate campaigns and see if employees click on links related to outside factors from the business. What we have noticed is we already see a downwards trend of repeat offenders after the first initial campaign on a monthly basis, which shows how extremely effective they are in reducing the human error of employees being phished or falling into the trap of social engineering methods,” adds Boonzaaier.

The effectiveness of these campaigns is they are designed specifically for the South African market and then adjusted to relate to your unique business by Nclose. Doing this means using tactics that cyber criminals will use to target employees in your specific business, which identify how susceptible your business is to social engineering and phishing attacks. Those employees who fail the campaign can then be put into KnowBe4’s cyber security awareness training programme and reduce the overall risk of human error occurring. This offers business a holistic approach to cyber security, empowering organisations to build resilient and vigilant workforces while implementing state-of-the-art technologies to protect against cyber threats.

“Cyber crime remains at an all-time high, especially in South Africa,” says Friedrich Sieberhagen, Sales Director Africa at KnowBe4. “Criminals capitalise on events like the Rugby World Cup with social engineering tricks such as fake streaming sites that are designed to appear legitimate, making it incredibly easy for unsuspecting individuals to lower their guard and fall victim to scams. We look forward to working with Nclose to deliver our security awareness training and simulated phishing to even more organisations across South Africa to help protect against these kinds of scams. This is an exceptional opportunity to drive real behaviour change to ultimately enhance security culture,” concludes Sieberhagen.

For more information on KnowBe4, visit www.knowbe4.com.


