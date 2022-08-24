Global research report: Realigning the links of the disconnected supply chain

Executive summary

Manufacturers and distributors have operated in a state of ‘consistent chaos’ for a number of years. From Brexit to trade wars and exaggerated by the global pandemic, many looked at implementing interim measures to mitigate the ripple effects of ongoing disruptions while they looked at the best-fit plans for the future.

For some, solutions involved the investment in collaborative tools to respond to remote needs, investment in the internet of things (IOT) for real-time tracking or monitoring and even diversified business models through the investment into e-commerce solutions for new routes to market. Many started looking at business systems to fulfil functional requirements and to be a catalyst for digital transformation.

Please download our report to learn more.