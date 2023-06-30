Tarsus pens power distribution deal amid SA energy crisis

Diana Hughes, business unit manager, Tarsus Distribution.

Tarsus Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with power solutions specialist Enertec Batteries for the distribution of Enertec Megatank energy storage solutions.

While the initial announcement and focus is on South Africa, the solutions will be made available to Tarsus customers across the SADC region.

The distributor says the deal complements its power products portfolio and the objective is to help address the ongoing shortage of energy storage products as the continent struggles to cope with increased power cuts.

“While we aren’t able to share the specific rand value targets, we see the potential revenue contribution as promising and our targets are commensurate with market needs, a solution to keep businesses from imploding under the load of load shedding,” Tarsus stated.

Diana Hughes, business unit manager at Tarsus Distribution, adds: “We have extended our offering of advanced energy technologies by partnering with Enertec so that we can help businesses to keep essential devices running until the power is restored.”

Enertec Megatank Portable Power Stations are available in 600W and 1000W sizes and feature multiple port options – AC, USB plugins, and wall outlets. The products include fast-charging methods and ergonomic handles.

Tarsus Distribution sees significant opportunity in the high-growth energy and power supply space. “It’s interesting to note that despite South Africans experiencing load shedding for more than a decade, the market is still wide open for business specific solutions. There are of course a wide range of products available… It’s important for customer to compare apple for apples when looking at a solution to their power crisis," the comoany states.