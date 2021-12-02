Cyber Security Culture survey goes live

Anna Collard

An ITWeb survey on cyber security culture, being conducted in partnership with KnowBe4, has gone live. The objective of the survey is to gain insight into the state (or the perception thereof) of cyber security culture among South African organisations.

Anna Collard, SVP of content strategy and evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa, says, “Security culture has become a critical cornerstone of organisations' cyberdefence. The expected increase in cyber extortion crime as well as the sophistication in social engineering tactics means that improving security culture beyond just basic employee security awareness training has become even more important as we prepare for 2022.”

This survey tries to uncover how South African organisations are prioritizing human risks, how they currently manage and measure their security culture as well as challenges and opportunities in running security culture programs and initiatives, says Collard.

In the survey, we ask respondents about the effectiveness of security awareness and culture programmes – and we ask them to rate perceived challenges to those programmes. Finally we seek to uncover how important security culture is to the business, as well as its clients and customers.

We encourge you to set aside a few minutes of your time to participate in the survey, and stand a chance to win a lucky draw prize, a Takealot voucher to the value of R3 000. The detailed results of the survey, and the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.

To play your role in compiling this cyber security culture trends report, click here.