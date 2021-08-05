Pinnacle becomes a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor

Gerhard Gouws

Local ICT distributor Pinnacle has achieved Foundation level Commvault Service Advantage Distributor status as of May this year.

This certification acknowledges Pinnacle’s advanced level of technical knowledge as well as their capability with the Commvault solution stack.



Pinnacle was appointed a Commvault distributor in 2017 and becoming a Commvault Service Advantage Distributor empowers it to consult, architect and deploy Commvault solutions.



The new status will also give Pinnacle a deeper understanding of how Commvault integrates with other independent software vendors, including Microsoft, Nutanix, HPE, Supermicro and Infinidat.

Gerhard Gouws, brand director for Enterprise at Pinnacle, says the distributor’s focus is on disruptive brands that will help lead it and its customers into the future.

Commvault is Pinnacle’s data protection solution of choice because of its focus and ability to integrate seamlessly with other vendor solutions.

As a certified distributor, Pinnacle will assist partners with technical responses as well as proof of concepts and deployments of the Commvault solution stack. Building this capacity will enable Pinnacle to assist resellers and customers with design and deployment as well as relevant technical skills transfer, and will cement their position as trusted advisors in the data management space, says Gouws.

“Distribution is a natural extension to us as a vendor but having a technically certified distributor will help us to achieve the scalability we are looking for in terms of our reach into the African partner and customer base,” adds Gerhard Fourie, channel lead at Commvault Africa.