Nology to distribute DNAKE smart IP intercom solutions in SA

Nology, a specialist value-added distributor of converged IP solutions to service providers, network operators, systems integrators and resellers throughout southern Africa, announces its partnership with DNAKE, an industry-leading and trusted provider of IP intercom solutions.

Nology has signed an agreement with DNAKE as its distribution partner for southern Africa and is expanding its VOIP product portfolio by incorporating DNAKE’s industry-leading technology in the IP space. This collaboration has yielded a complete, one-stop IP video phone solution. The result of Nology and DNAKE’s partnership brings to the table a solution that is ideal for many applications and uses, including business parks, multi-storey residential dwellings, estates, complexes and even individual offices or homes. The door stations provide HD video feeds of visitors arriving at the building, and tenants can access them via facial recognition, access codes or RF identification cards. A tablet-like indoor unit, with a touch screen and video feed from the door station, provides access control and the ability to integrate with magnetic locks and other access control systems.

This partnership brings many benefits to customers in South Africa. The devices are compatible with Yealink IP Phones for the customers’ convenience and support standard SIP. They are also 3CX interoperable, making them an ideal choice for any building that houses multiple tenants, both residential and business locations alike. Consumers can also enjoy the support of the Smart Life App, an app that allows them to control and manage their smart home devices. It should also be noted that certain models allow for advanced facial recognition with multiple cameras for 3D tracking, taking security to the next level.

“With safety and security top of mind in South Africa, Nology has been searching for the right partner in the IP video intercom solution space. We are very pleased to have partnered with DNAKE who have many years of experience in this area and offer a fantastic range of products. The DNAKE products will enable Nology to comprehensively complete our VOIP product portfolio and offer a new and exciting market for our customer base,” says Ross Griffiths, Product Manager at Nology.

Alex Zhuang, Vice-President of DNAKE, adds: “We are proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Nology. We believe the co-operation will be a great success with the support of Nology’s technical expertise and in-depth knowledge in the industry. DNAKE and Nology will strive to work towards innovative IP video intercom solutions and valuable insight for our customers through upcoming collaborations and product offerings.”

Nology was founded in 2001 and established itself as a specialist distributor for converged IP solutions across southern Africa, providing service providers, network operators, system integrators and resellers with integrated solutions. Southern Africa's leading ISPs and network operators count on the company to distribute and support leading international brands.

DNAKE was founded in 2005 and is one of the most reliable providers of IP video intercoms and solutions in the industry. The company is committed to providing high-quality smart intercom products and future-proof solutions via state-of-the-art technology. DNAKE provides a comprehensive range of products, such as 2wire IP video intercoms, IP video intercoms, wireless doorbells and the like, in an innovation-driven spirit, and will continuously break challenges in the industry.

This distribution partnership between Nology and DNAKE brings together two innovative, world-class players in the VOIP industry, and is sure to yield countless benefits to South Africans nationwide by offering a new and exciting product to the current market. To find out more information about this partnership, visit Nology’s website at https://nology.co.za or DNAKE’s at https://www.dnake-global.com/.

