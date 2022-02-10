Digital Resilience, CYDEF ink distribution agreement

Cyber security company CYDEF has signed a distribution agreement with Digital Resilience, aimed at expanding the latter’s threat response services, and extending the former’s reach to the African market.

Digital Resilience customers will now have access to CYDEF’s patents-pending managed detection and response services.

According to the companies, as CYDEF’s newest distributor, Digital Resilience presents a more robust portfolio to better serve new and existing clients across Africa.

CYDEF’s chief revenue officer Ameen Sait says the move is a natural evolution of the existing partnership and co-operation with the distributor’s parent company Digital Solutions Group throughout last year.

“We are looking forward to expanding on that partnership in the years to come with this strategic agreement.”

How CYDEF is differnet

Sait says CYDEF’s solution takes a reverse approach to cyber security. “Traditional cyber security models attempt to predict what criminals will do next and rely on computer algorithms to score threats and determine which, if any, should be investigated.”

CYDEF’s solution, on the other hand, checks all telemetry against the growing list of known, safe, allowable behaviour. Anything unexpected, anomalous or not deemed safe in a business environment is investigated by analysts, ensuring computers are not left to make critical decisions as to whether an investigation is warranted.

The Canadian company says its software resides on all computers and servers within a client's organisation and asks a simple question: Is this activity we expect to see in a typical business environment? If the answer is “No”, its security team investigates to determine whether it’s a severe security threat, and acts accordingly.

This approach requires fewer resources and catches threats that traditional cyber security solutions cannot, Sait adds.

Brandon Meszaros, CEO of Digital Resilience, says the partnership enables vis organisation to offer a diverse and cost-effective set of threat intelligence solutions to its clients.