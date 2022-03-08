Google commits R15.3m to support women-led businesses

Search engine giant Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, today announced it is committing $1 million (R15.3 million) in grant funding to support women entrepreneurs.

The announcement comes as the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day.

Commemorated annually on 8 March, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This year’s call to action is to “imagine a gender-equal world: a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination”.

In a statement, Google says the funding will support programmes helping women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, as part of a series of new initiatives aimed at supporting women-owned businesses.

“Research shows that 58% of small and medium business (SMB) entrepreneurs in Africa are women,” says Mojolaoluwa Aderemi Makinde, head brand and reputation for Africa Google.

“Despite this, women-run businesses show, on average, 34% lower profits than those run by their male counterparts. They are also less likely to receive funding and investment. This is why we are announcing a series of initiatives today, aimed at providing the support women need to grow their businesses.”

In addition to the funding, Google announced #LookMeUp, a campaign to showcase women entrepreneurs and tell their stories.

Says Makinde: “Google is also providing free tools to support women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and has launched an intensive programme to drive the discovery of women-owned businesses through Google Business Profiles.”



These tools include Google Business Profile, which helps businesses create a free webpage to make them easier to find online; and Primer, an app-based skills building platform, which allows business owners to access a series of free, custom-designed, bite-sized lessons on the go.



To help women business owners to develop their skills, Google has also dedicated the March cohort of the Hustle Academy to women-owned SMBs. The Hustle Academy, launched last month, is a free, week-long bootcamp designed to help SMBs build the expertise they need to expand their businesses.



Leading the charge

Meanwhile, Nkhensani Kate Bilankulu, chairperson of the Multi-Party Women’s Caucus in Parliament, has also marked this year’s International Women’s Day.



Bilankulu commended women and girls around the world who lead the charge to adapt, mitigate and respond to climate change to build a more sustainable future for generations to come.



“During this time, we should assess the impact of climate change being most severe on women and children, and its impact on women working in natural resource sectors, like the agricultural sector,” says Bilankulu. “The lessons for South Africa learnt from global responses, the role that women leaders can play regarding climate change adaptation and mitigation, and lessons for a sustainable future should also be put under the spotlight.



“As mothers, women are, in most instances, the first teachers on all issues, including how to ensure a better and safer environment. Women take the initiative to ensure our young girls and boys understand the importance of appreciating the natural resources they were granted.”



South Africa’s contribution to climate change should also be examined at this time, she adds. “We should not forget the role that women played in agreements related to the COP 26 Summit, as well as their contribution to the Climate Change Bill. As women, we are proud of every single contribution that paved the way for positive change.”



Women and girls in Africa still face many challenges, including gender-based violence, child marriages and teenage pregnancies, Bilankulu went on to say. “We need to understand those challenges to ensure a leadership role for women in our continent’s political economy, so that they are at the forefront of ensuring a better environment for all.”