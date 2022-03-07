First Technology Group wins HPE award

HPE South Africa recently hosted its 2021 Channel Partner Awards ceremony at the Fancourt Hotel and Spa in George, on 28 February 2022. At the event, First Technology Group was privileged to receive the HPE Infrastructure Gold Partner of the Year award.

With the theme of ‘Unlimited Potential’, HPE honoured its partners' outstanding contributions to its FY21 success. Partners were recognised for the important role they play in the HPE ecosystem through their commitment and collaboration in delivering more innovation and accelerating the journey of the enterprise.

As an honoured recipient of the award, First Technology Group would like to thank the HPE South Africa team for their support in its partnership. Moreover, the group would also like to express gratitude to its customers and their continued support, without which it would not be able to achieve these awards.