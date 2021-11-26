In2IT completes first leg of internship with 200 graduates

In2IT chairman Tshepo Mokoena.

Digital technologies firm In2IT has concluded the first leg of its internship initiative, with 206 young graduates receiving globally-recognised professional certifications.

According to In2IT, the interns walked away with various professional certifications, including 40 who received Cisco CCNA certification, while 30 were issued with Huawei’s HCIA routing and switching professional certification.

The company says the initiative enables graduates to be skilled and job-ready before entering the competitive labour market.

According to In2IT chairman Tshepo Mokoena, the graduates are equipped with the skills that will help them gain access to meaningful and decent employment.

“In2IT wants to enable graduates to gain more practical experience and ensure they are more job-ready, whether they remain with the company, or eventually gain employment somewhere else.

“Graduates who enter the job market, or who join internship programmes, are expected to adapt and be up to speed immediately. However, universities do not prepare them for this. That is why many of them end up frustrated and drop out of the ICT space entirely before even starting their careers properly.”

Mokoena says the company is stepping up efforts to recruit more female graduates for the next In2IT internship programme, in line with three of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals: gender equality, education and health.

It is currently onboarding another 20 young people to participate in the programme next month and 60% will be female talent.

“We know that the skills gap in the IT space is a large-scale problem, and education is therefore critical in addressing this. In2IT is constantly looking towards initiatives that nurture women in IT and upskill them in order to positively impact the ICT industry and the country as a whole,” says Mokoena.