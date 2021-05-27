Atmos by CallCabinet among the first to achieve compliance call recording certification for Microsoft Teams

CallCabinet, a leading global provider of Azure-native call recording, AI-analytics and quality control solutions, is pleased to announce Microsoft’s certification of its Atmos platform for Microsoft Teams. After several months of rigorous third-party testing, including network testing, quality assurance, interoperability with the Teams user experience and customer support, Atmos met or exceeded the security requirements of the compliance certification process for voice, video and screen share, delivering unparalleled security, unlimited storage and infinite scalability.

Before becoming a certified Microsoft solution for compliance recording, CallCabinet’s long-standing partnership thrived as an IP Co-Sell Ready and IP Co-Sell Incentivised Partner. Featured in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource Marketplace, Atmos has widely been considered the natural compliance recording and voice analytics solution due to the direct integration into the Teams environment, providing a rapidly deployed, highly resilient, multi-branch and multi-tenant solution that ensures compliance from any location or device.

As part of CallCabinet’s value proposition, Atmos has several key implementation strategies for enterprises where MS Teams is deployed. Options such as:

Migration of legacy voice data: Seamless migration of legacy premises-based recording systems to the Atmos cloud and aggregation of multiple voice sources. Record, analyse and organise all data sources: as a core competency, we facilitate enterprise migration of conversations to the cloud.

Your data is always yours: The open architecture of Atmos ensures that your call recordings and data will always be accessible to you. Our platform captures standard file formats, keeps them fully secure and enables you to share voice data and business-critical analytics across your enterprise.

In addition to delivering scalable call recording, retrieval and storage of Microsoft Teams communications, Atmos delivers an all-in-one suite of business-critical applications. CallCabinet delivers AI-powered voice analytics, customisable quality control and agent evaluation to reveal highly actionable insights from every customer interaction. And, as Teams usage expands globally, Atmos provides needed data ownership compliance via its locational storage options and flexible licensing options.

"Businesses worldwide are adopting Microsoft Teams as their collaboration tool at a record pace because it provides effortless team activity across any device in any location," stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet CEO. "Thousands of businesses operate within highly regulated industries and the need for a certified, multi-tenant, cloud-based call recording platform has never been greater. Because Atmos captures Teams recordings directly inside the Azure fabric, we were able to implement location strategies that ensure customer compliance with growing data sovereignty regulations. Atmos is designed not only to protect companies but to convert their Microsoft Teams recordings into highly actionable customer data."

To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet and our compliance recording solution for Microsoft Teams, visit www.callcabinet.com.