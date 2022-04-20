Saicom taps ex-DiData exec to lead Microsoft unit

Michael Ziervogel, new Saicom general manager for Microsoft unit.

Software solutions company Saicom has named former Dimension Data executive Michael Ziervogel as general manager to lead the newly-created Microsoft division.

Ziervogel, who spent almost 25 years at Dimension Data, has been tasked with strengthening Saicom’s partnership with Microsoft and equipping business clients with the tools to migrate to the hybrid world of work.

Kyle Woolf, Saicom CEO, says: “This appointment, and the role that Michael will play in our organisation, is a testament to our continued commitment to clients who want to do more with the technology investments they have made, in partnership with a trusted advisor like Saicom.

“If we have learnt anything over the last two years, it is that hybrid work is here to stay, and our clients are looking for ways to leverage their Microsoft investments.

“By combining our expertise in cloud and voice solutions, with the power of the Microsoft Teams platform, more businesses can benefit from world-class unified communications.”

Similarly, Ziervogel says: “The pandemic resulted in a massive growth in platforms like Microsoft Teams, with organisations looking for ways to collaborate remotely as securely as possible, while still maintaining their corporate identity.

“This has also had a knock-on effect on how employees view their work environment. According to the Microsoft State of Remote Work survey published last year, 73% of people want flexible remote work options to continue.

“The golden thread running through the modern workplace is the need for companies to stay connected with their teams using advanced technologies like those available through Microsoft,” notes Ziervogel.

“I have always had a strong interest in these solutions. And while the underlying Microsoft technology is great, what really excites me is the application of that in the South African market and the potential for companies and consumers to benefit from this ecosystem of solutions in all aspects of their operations and lives.”