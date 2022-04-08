UmojaHack Africa winners scoop R148 000 in prizes

Zindi’s aspiring data scientists.

During Zindi’s UmojaHack Africa 2022, over 1 200 African students developed around 11 000 machine learning solutions to solve real-worldchallenges.

The event, which took place in March, brought together students, industry experts and companies to explore the potential of data science and machine learning to transform businesses and lives on the continent.

Zindi works with firms, non-profit organisations and government institutions to develop and host data-driven challenges online and in-person.

Over 200 universities across 30 African countries competed to win up to $10 000 (R148 000) in prize money and for an opportunity to become part of the next generation of global data professionals.

“We are thrilled with how the event went,” says Zindi CEO Celina Lee. “From the excitement and engagement of communities across Africa, to the insights and wisdom shared by our incredible speakers, and the amazing support from our sponsors, UmojaHack Africa 2022 was a weekend that will leave a lasting impact in the African data science space, and with all our participants.”

In the most advanced challenge, students had to predict how eight commercial anti-venoms would respond to venom from different snakes. In this category, South Africa’s Daniel Bruintjies placed third, and Tunisia’s Mokhtar Mami and Azer Ksouri placed second and first, respectively. There was also a prize awarded for the winning student from each country.

Nigerian students dominated the intermediate category, which asked students to predict the value of future short-term insurance claims. Working in teams, Nigeria’s Eniola Olaleye, Saheed Azeez, and Joseph Olaide placed third. Victor Olufemi, Paul Okewunmi and Oluwadunsin Fajemila placed second. Senegal’s Lawrence Moruye came out on top, finishing in first place in this category.

The challenge in the beginner category focused on classifying faults generated by air quality sensors. Winners here included Tunisia’s Khaireddine Medhioub, who was placed third; Kenya’s Vincent Njonge, who placed second; and Nigeria’s Maryam Afolabi, who finished in first place.

A highlight of the event was the speakers from the African and global data sector, including Dan Zigmond from Apple, Karim Beguir from InstaDeep, and Moustapha Cisse from Google AI Research.

They shared insights on the role of data science in the finance sector, and the ways machine learning can enhance and simplify everyday tasks.

Next month, Zindi’s sponsors, clients, partners and other companies will connect with Africa’s up-and-coming data talent as identified by the competition, at a data science career day hosted by Zindi.

On the day, recruiters will have a chance to share insights into their companies, followed by break-out sessions where students and business leaders can chat in a more informal setting.