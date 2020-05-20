Arcserve, Sophos deepen alliance to unveil fully integrated cyber and data protection for on-premises, cloud, SaaS workloads

New integration eliminates the need for disparate solutions by tightly integrating AI-powered cyber security with award-winning backup and disaster recovery to protect backups from cyber attacks and data loss.

Alliance extends the protection of backups to cloud and SaaS data with Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos.

Arcserve, the world’s most experienced data and ransomware protection provider, today announced an expansion of its alliance with Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cyber security, to introduce industry-first cyber and data protection for infrastructures with on-premises, cloud and SaaS-based workloads.

This continued collaboration eliminates the complexity of discrete cyber security and data protection with the first solution suite to combine anti-ransomware and other threat prevention technologies with immutable backup and disaster recovery (DR) capabilities for protection from cyber attacks, major disasters, human error or other unplanned outages. New cloud and SaaS solutions include Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 and Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos.

According to a recent survey of 2 000 consumers commissioned by Arcserve, nearly 60% would likely avoid doing business with an organisation that experienced a cyber attack in the past year. That, coupled with the fact that Cybersecurity Ventures has predicted the global cost of ransomware to reach $20 billion by 2021, means enterprises must be more vigilant in mitigating both the short- and long-term financial consequences that follow a cyber attack.

“There is an incredible need to integrate security and data protection solutions, especially as we continue to see cyber criminals evolve their tactics and more aggressively target backup data,” said Phil Goodwin, research director, IDC. “The integration of these technologies by Arcserve is very timely in helping provide businesses with tools to close security gaps and prevent data loss.”

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos

Arcserve Solutions Secured by Sophos leverages AI-powered system protection with deep learning technology that detects both known and unknown malware without relying on signatures, exploit prevention and anti-ransomware capabilities. They also prevent data loss and downtime with agentless and agent-based backup, DR onsite or to public and private clouds, local and remote virtual standby, AES encryption, role-based access control and SLA reporting. This industry-leading alliance was first launched with Arcserve Appliances Secured by Sophos, and will now also include:

Arcserve Cloud Backup for Office 365 Secured by Sophos: Protects Microsoft Office 365 data from intentional or unintentional deletion, programmatic issues and external security threats with cloud-to-cloud backup for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online. Powered by Arcserve UDP and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, quick restore to Office 365, and granular recovery with egress included.

Protects Microsoft Office 365 data from intentional or unintentional deletion, programmatic issues and external security threats with cloud-to-cloud backup for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online. Powered by Arcserve UDP and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, quick restore to Office 365, and granular recovery with egress included. Arcserve UDP Cloud Hybrid Secured by Sophos: Protects cloud-based workloads to enable cohesive cloud security, protection and retention strategies. Offered as a fully managed service extension to Arcserve UDP software and appliances, it provides cyber protection, policy-based management, RPO and SLA validation, application-level recovery, and failover and failback to public and private clouds with egress included.

Both solutions are available as an annual subscription.

“The future of protecting businesses is through the power of integration. Given the alarming escalation of ransomware attacks globally, it’s no longer realistic to silo cyber security and data protection strategies and prevent the negative consequences from cyber attacks,” said Oussama El-Hilali, CTO at Arcserve. “We continue to expand our alliance with Sophos to introduce solutions that will do more than backup and manage data; taking it a step further with capabilities necessary to withstand any threat. Ultimately, adopting a proactive and multi-tiered approach to ransomware will be what sets cyber ready businesses apart from those that, quite simply, are not.”

To learn more about Arcserve solutions secured by Sophos, visit: https://www.arcserve.com/uk/data-protection-solutions/arcserve-solutions-secured-by-sophos/