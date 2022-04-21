Datacentrix named top Veeam cloud subscription partner for third year, takes Fastest Growth title

From left: Lisa Strydom, Senior Manager of Channel & Alliances: Africa at Veeam, Marius Redelinghuys, Enterprise Solution Architect at Datacentrix, Darren Naidu, Partner Account Manager at Veeam and Chris Norton, Veeam Country Manager for Africa.

The accolades were rolling in for high performing and secure ICT solutions provider Datacentrix at the recent Veeam ProPartner Awards for 2021. Datacentrix won the title of Fastest Growth Partner of the Year from Veaam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver modern data protection. In addition, it was also named as the organisation’s Best Subscription Reselling Partner – for the third year running.

The awards are held annually to reward the success and commitment of Veeam’s local ProPartner Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners.

“Datacentrix is thrilled to have been acknowledged by Veeam again this year, for having demonstrated the highest growth in Veeam sales during 2021 and also for closing the greatest number of subscription deals for the year,” explains Wimpie van Rensburg, Business Unit Manager for Enterprise Technology at Datacentrix.

“Datacentrix is proud to be one of Veeam’s first Platinum Resellers and, as such, has unswervingly continued to place a strong focus on its excellent backup, recovery and data management solutions.

“This recognition from Veaam is most gratifying, especially during the difficult economic time experienced by so many sectors over the past two years,” he continues. “We look forward to continuing to build our partnership with Veaam over time.”

Speaking at the recent event, Lisa Strydom, Senior Manager of Channel & Alliances: Africa at Veeam, said Veeam has navigated through the pandemic and its challenges over the past two years, and is proud that it has managed, together with its local ProPartner network, to continue building a solid foundation for future success. “Our South Africa ProPartner Award winners have delivered exceptional results in 2021, and I sincerely thank them for their loyalty and the greatly valued, trusting collaboration.”