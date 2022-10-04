Commvault, Logicalis deliver customer service at its finest with strategic partnership

Morné Laubscher, Chief Technology Officer at Logicalis

Logicalis South Africa, the local arm of the international digital transformation solutions provider, has strengthened its strategic partnership with Commvault by becoming a Commvault Service Advantage Programme Foundation Partner. This extends the existing relationship as Premier Partner, improving customer service and opening up a number of synergistic opportunities for both organisations.

“Over the past 18 months, Logicalis has worked consistently to upskill their technical team and understand the nuances and deeper inner workings of Commvault. They now have 12 engineers certified on Commvault and a dedicated Service Operations Centre (SOC) to support Commvault customers. They are also our first partner to take the Metallic offering to the Microsoft marketplace, allowing more customers to easily access our software as a service (SaaS) offering. There is great synergy between our organisations,” says Gerhard Fourie, Channel Lead at Commvault Africa.

Logicalis specialises in modern digital services supported by a digital platform that transforms the way customers interact. Being data-savvy is key to this approach, and as an integrator of solutions that transform business through data, data management and data protection are critical components. As a mature solution that is integrated at an API level with Microsoft and other partners, the Commvault solutions offering fits perfectly into the Logicalis managed service offerings basket.

“We are already ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 certified, ITIL-aligned and compliant with both the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), so our commitment to data quality, data privacy and data protection is evident. Commvault solutions empower us to build modern data management solutions to take to market as a digital integrator. We can now offer customers both locally and globally an enhanced customer experience and superior service delivery,” says Morné Laubscher, Chief Technology Officer at Logicalis.

Becoming a Commvault Service Advantage Programme Partner showcases Logicalis’ commitment to customer service excellence, proving that they have the skills to not only design and deploy effective, holistic solutions, but manage these solutions on an ongoing basis. As a Foundation Partner, Logicalis will continue to develop specialisations on Commvault, including the Microsoft training track that enables them to further focus on apps in Azure, as well as the SaaS space.

There are also other strategic alliances that are strengthened by the enhanced partnership with Logicalis – for example, they are a top-tier Hitachi Elite partner, which from a global standpoint is Commvault’s largest OEM ISP. Collaboration between global vendors ensures that customers can access innovative, best-of-breed solutions from top providers.

“Logicalis has an impeccable service ethos and their consultative approach to delivering complete solutions, rather than simply products, aligns with Commvault’s approach to business. This alliance is customer centricity at its finest – our joint customers can access the best service levels from a global provider, backed by the technical skills and competence they need. I look forward to growing this partnership and delivering superior customer service now and in the future,” Fourie concludes.