Ukheshe’s CX president takes on COO role

Fintech start-up Ukheshe has appointed Lee Ziervogel as its COO, the company said yesterday

Before stepping into the role of COO, Ziervogel served as Ukeshe’s president of customer delivery and success, says a statement.

The new COO comments that in today’s fast-paced, wealth-driven world, where customer service often ends at the point-of-sale, true business success requires solid, customer-centric ethics.

“This is especially important for a fintech company like Ukheshe,” states Ziervogel. “It’s essential to manage our clients’ journeys with our highly-technical products, because if they’re successful, so are we.

“I love being surrounded by an ethically-sound team that operates from these solid business principles. One of Ukheshe’s core focus areas is enabling financial inclusion, and enriching lives.”

A chartered accountant by profession, Ziervogel has held roles in multiple industries, including financial services, technology and mobile, as well as the public sector and professional services.

According to the statement, Ziervogel’s end-to-end understanding of the organisation put her in the perfect position to take on the role of COO.

“My previous role entailed regularly meeting with all the unit heads, unpacking what they did, understanding what their offering was, establishing what they required to implement client solutions, and then putting together a framework that enabled visibility and reporting across all projects,” she explains.

“Essentially, it meant looking after the customer journey, from developing the ongoing relationship with the client, to providing support and processes to ensure their success.”

She also believes the COO role will give her the ability to enable customer-centric solutions faster.

“I’m most looking forward to having the broad focus that will allow me to unlock value and drive rapid growth. And I am excited to work alongside the Ukheshe founders to drive a dream of enabling embedded finance through a world-class fintech platform.”