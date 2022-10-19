One-stop shop home maintenance app launches

Home management app Home+ has officially made its debut in the local market, promising to connect South African homeowners with “trusted, vetted” service providers.

Santam-backed Home+ says a variety of on-demand services are offered via its app, including plumbers, electricians, handymen, prepaid electricity and mobile data purchases.

In addition, the app offers a panic button that can be activated to dispatch the nearest vehicle from a network of private security operators.

The free-to-use app also aims to help maintenance experts − called “Heroes” − grow their small businesses.

“We are dedicated to providing South Africans with effortless access to smart, simple and secure solutions to make their homes worry-free,” says COO Shannon Mackrill.

“We also aim to modernise the professional trades industry by providing confidence and convenience to end-users, while at the same time empowering tradespeople with the tools to be more efficient.”

Home+ isn't the first to avail home maintenance services.

Home cleaning services app SweepSouth introduced SweepSouth Connect, whichoffers users access to a range of services through professionals listed on the app.

SweepSouth’s platform helps artisanal and professional services − such as electricians, psychiatrists, handymen, web designers, yoga instructors and accounting consultants − to find access to work opportunities and generate income.

First National Bank’s nav» platform also offers a home services function, which enables FNB-banked SMEs to offer home services − such as electrical, building, plumbing and alternative energy − to over three million users of the bank’s app.

In addition, individual customers can select from over 1 500 SMEs that are already part of the marketplace, and once the job has been completed, payment can be done on the app.

For Home+, it says it wants to take away the worry homeowners sometimes experience when trying to find a tradesperson who is trustworthy and affordable.

The service is currently available in Gauteng, Cape Town and Durban, and has vetted the credentials and skills of over 1 400 service providers.

Explaining how the service works, Mackrill states: “Download the app, sign up and request a service. We will connect you with a top-rated, vetted Hero in your area and you’ll receive a quote for the work. You can then approve and pay safely using our app. The app is 100% free and payments are 100% secure.

“Our mission at Home+ is to be the one-stop shop for every homeowner, and we’ll be adding more products and services as we grow. We’re also hoping to add more trusted tradespeople to our database and encourage the home maintenance Heroes out there to get in touch.”

It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store.