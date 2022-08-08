VMware debuts advanced workload protection for AWS

VMware has introduced Carbon Black Workload for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring advanced protection designed for securing traditional and modern workloads.

Using a unified console that integrates into existing infrastructure, security and IT teams can shrink the attack surface and improve security postures while gaining visibility for workloads running on AWS, VMware Cloud, and on-premises.

The offering combines foundational vulnerability assessment and workload hardening with next-generation antivirus (NGAV) to analyse attacker behaviour patterns over time and help stop previously unseen attacks.

Jason Rolleston, VP of product management and co-general manager for VMware’s Security Business Unit, says security and IT teams don’t have the visibility and control they need to manage dynamic and distributed environments.

“VMware Carbon Black Workload for AWS improves collaboration between these teams via a single consolidated platform for all workloads, regardless of where they’re running, helping defenders see and stop more threats.”

He adds that real-time visibility into workloads helps prevent attacks on valuable assets and provides AWS customers a finite surface area to protect, and that the solution enables security teams to see ephemeral and transient workloads, providing the context needed to help secure modern applications.

The solution also features automatic gathering and listing of vulnerabilities, which helps identify risk and harden workloads, further reducing the attack surface. In addition, continuous integration and deployment packages for sensor deployment, simplify agent lifecycle management.

The telemetry data feeds into VMware Contexa, a full-fidelity threat intelligence cloud, adds Rolleston.



“With enterprise threat hunting for workloads that include behavioural endpoint detection and response (EDR), AWS customers can turn threat intelligence into a prevention policy to avoid hunting for the same threat twice,”