Urovo RT40 industrial mobile computer launches

The Urovo RT40 is the flagship product of the Urovo Data collection terminal line. The long-range industrial terminal is a high-performance and state of the art mobile computer which welcomes the Snapdragon 6 Series processor and Android 10 operating system.

The highly-functional mobile computer has a 1D and 2D scan engine. It makes it easier to find products in warehouses and eliminates ordering delays. It also allows you to make inventory without stopping the trading process.

Thanks to the Urovo RT40, you can reduce the time of trading operations up to five times, removing the possibility of errors and shortage of goods.

Super-long-range scanning

The cold storage computer can easily identify barcodes and decode them quickly in a 15-metre scanning range and is equipped with a professional engine supporting 1D/2D barcode and screen barcode scan supported, which shows a strong competence in barcode scanning.

Cold resistance

The portable barcode scanner RT40 can be a rugged industrial computer with a professional anti-condensation screen and a cold-resistance feature. The screen and scanning window of the cold chain handheld computer automatically heat to room temperature under a low-temperature situation, even at minus 30°C.

Strong protection to guarantee security

The dustproof and waterproof protection add the professional IP68 rating, and 1.8m drop resistance makes RT40 a rugged cold chain handheld computer that functions normally in a harsh environment. The cold chain handheld computer enhances a perfect application for logistics picking and price management with high capacity and data durability.

Hot-swap battery

It supports hot-swap, so the battery can be replaced immediately without power-off, effectively protecting data and preventing the loss of important information.The 5200 mAh large-capacity battery supports quick charge and can be fully charged in less than 3h.

Super stable WiFi

With the built-in dual PA, WiFi transmission range is longer, greatly reducing the enterprise’s network deployment costs. Its optimised WiFi roaming, low time-delay of roaming switching and ultra-low packet loss rate keep devices online at any time to achieve real-time data intercommunication.

Ultra-high-performance

The 13MP camera records on-site emergencies anytime and anywhere. Powered by Android 10 and equipped with an Octa-core CPU, the cold storage computer offers you superior operation and data durability. An equipped 13MP camera enables you to record on-site emergencies anytime and anywhere.

Urovo P8100 tablet series

Professional applications for higher work efficiency

The P8100 helps you to perform best with professional applications, in manufacturing workshops, logistics warehouses, government inspection sites, or healthcare organisations.

Super-high-performance

The devices feature with an octa-core high-performance CPU and Android 10.0/9.0 OS, the ruggedised PC tablet fastens computing and smooth user experience.

Larger and more clear sound

Dual-speaker stereo, BOX sound cavity, capturing clear feedback sound even in a noisy environment.

Excellent industrial quality

IP67 sealing and 1.2m shock resistance are built within the P8100 handheld tablet for every purpose.

Abundant configuration for more possibilities

Keyboard version

Optical fingerprint version

Electromagnetic screen version

General GPSs, which do not support high-accuracy positioning, cannot adapt to specialised sites that require high-accuracy positioning, including engineering surveying and mapping, power measurement, railway inspection, and agricultural and forestry operations.

The RTK high-accuracy positioning module has the ability to derive three-dimensional results of the testing site in the designated coordinate system, which can reach an accuracy level of 1cm.

Fingerprint identification technology for high-level ID verification

Large-size FAP20 optical sensor module is certified by FBI PIV, supporting specific professional data format application. It is widely used in various scenarios, including government national ID & Civil ID projects, entry-exit management, voter registration, SIM card registration, banking, defence and security check.

Expand your vision with giant screen

The 10-inch air bonding TFT colour screen shows a giant display area and gives you all the information at a glance. Optional electromagnetic resonance touch panel, support-specific digital signature for high security banking requirement.

Embedded scan engine, incredible scan experience

The Urovo Build-in 1D/2D barcode scan engine makes high-speed and accurate data collection possible. Whether your barcode is defaced, twisted, or folded, all new error correction algorithms can automatically adapt.

Replaceable large capacity battery

10 000mAh Li-ion battery supported extremely long battery lasting time. Replaceable and quick-change design allow the P8100 to always be ready for any challenge anytime, anywhere and any place.

More ruggedised, more endurable

IP67 water-resistance authorised and MIL-810G, 1.2m dropping military test certified, endurable under heavy duty.

More accessories, more possibilities

Optical fingerprint module with a large collection sensor. Dual certification of FAP30 and PVI supports specific professional data format application.

Optical fingerprint module

RTK position system

RTK high-precision position system can detect 0.01m accuracy, suitable for specific marketing survey and mapping application requirements.

Various accessories

Optional cradle, Ethernet cradle, vehicle-mounted bracket, wrist strap, rubber protective cover, and wall mount stand. Provides thoughtful flexibility for various scenarios.

Urovo DT50S

New arrival in the DT50S product family

The Urovo DT50S features include Android 11 with AER certified. It’s powered with an ultra-powerful 64-bit Octa-core 2.45GHz CPU and is WiFi 6 ready. The latest WiFi enhancement improves WiFi stability and speed.

The device has a large 5.7-inch full-touch display with high sensitivity and ultra-brightness with an industry-leading scan-engine. The device is equipped with Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, is compatible for 2D barcodes, and has a 64GB RAM.

The camera is 13 Megapixels, making it an industry-leading camera for crystal clear imaging with an IP67 sealing, giving you a very rugged and strong device with UROVO Enterprise Enabler.