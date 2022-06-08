New look, same award-winning service

Xneelo enables more than 500 000 websites to create and transact online. Our company name literally translates to create "something out of nothing". It’s inspired by the tenacity and industrious spirit of the South African entrepreneurs and business owners who host with us.

Our new visual identity celebrates who we are as a brand and reiterates our commitment to our customers, who frame everything we do.

Our reliable, award-winning support remains our top focus and our specialist web hosting service continues to evolve to meet our customers’ needs.

Clean and simple design

Not only is the new design inspired by our customers’ creativity and innovative spirit, it's simpler, cleaner and easier to navigate, helping you start your online journey and find the information you need to succeed.

At the heart of our refreshed design is the distinctive xneelo red. It’s a colour that reflects our customer base of passionate business owners who love what they do.

Our approachable new design is enhanced by a new friendlier type, memorable shapes inspired by our logo, and beautiful illustrations that create a whole new simple and inspirational experience.

Want to see it for yourself? Take a closer look at our new visual identity here.