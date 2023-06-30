Oppo unboxes new 5G-enabled device

Oppo’s new Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo yesterday unveiled its latest 5G-enabled device: the Reno10 Pro+ 5G.

Unveiled in Johannesburg last night, it’s the newest addition to Oppo’s Reno range in the local market, following the launch of the Reno8 Pro 5G last year.

In a statement, the company says the smartphone features a 64MP telephoto portrait camera system, has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, is 8.28mm thick and weighs 194g.

“We have worked to create the ultimate portrait shooting experience for our users, which comes down to capturing every bit of visual information and real, raw emotion to restore the moment as close as to what you see,” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market and operations at Oppo SA.

“No matter the lighting or how far one is, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is geared to always make the subject of the portrait the main character, even in a crowded environment.”

Oppo, which first launched in SA three years ago, says the new smartphone will be available from early July, with a launch offer from R899 on a 24-month contract. Cash purchase of the device will be available in August.

According to the statement, the new Reno device has a 4 700mAh battery and will make use of Oppo’s proprietary 100W flash charge.

The smartphone also features a 1.5K screen resolution, 94% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+, with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix certification, and ProXDR Smart Display Control, which uses an image recognition algorithm to automatically detect light sources based on RAW image data.