OPPO unveils Reno8, nears million SA users

The OPPO Reno8 Series will go on sale in October.

OPPO South Africa has introduced its latest flagship range, the Reno8, as the Chinese smartphone maker targets one million users locally.

Almost 24 months after launching in the local market, the Chinese smartphone brand says it is gaining local market share and has cornered 10% of the local postpaid smartphone market.

The company says it currently has almost 600 000 South African users, with over 500 million customers across 60 countries globally.

Unveiled at an event in Johannesburg last night, the Reno8 Series consists of two models – the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro 5G – described as “portrait expert” devices, equipped with OPPO's first in-house-developed imaging neural processing unit, the MariSilicon X.

The processor, according to the company, provides an immense level of computing power for the phone’s imaging features, which enables images to be captured with a 20-bit 120db dynamic range – four times greater than that of its Find X3 Pro.

The MariSilicon X is built on 6-nanometre process technology and DSA architecture, which enables the phone to deliver 18 trillion operations per second of image processing power,according to the company.

It comes with two cameras – the 32MP selfie camera with 2X zoom, and a main camera that offers 50MP, DOL-HDR and a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

Camera functionality includes a portrait camera system with a macro mode that allows for the capturing of images from as near as 4cm.

“Our latest generation of the Reno Series is very different to its predecessors – it comes with a unique functionality,” says Liam Faurie, head of operations and go-to markets for OPPO South Africa.

“We have brought in our own in-house self-developed chipset that is dedicated to the cameras, to ensure users are able to capture crisp and clear images, especially at night. The Reno8 Pro 5G's hardware also includes Dual Sony Flagship Sensors in the form of the new generation IMX709 RGBW front camera sensor and the flagship IMX766 main camera sensor.”

The Reno8 Pro 5G is expected to go on sale locally in October, followed by the Reno8 in November, across participating networks and select local retail stores.

The Reno8 Pro 5G will be available in green or black, retailing from R19 999, while the Reno8 will start from R16 999.

The smartphone comes with a dual SIM card that accepts Nano SIM, and an extra-long-lasting 4500mAH battery.

With gaming in mind, the 120Hz refresh rate and the 1 000Hz ultra-touch response allow users to perform actions faster, while an X-Axis linear motor offers true-to-life haptic vibration, says the company.

Oppo South Africa says over the next year, it will focus on diversifying its local product offering, as it strengthens its position, with a target of reaching one million users by June 2023.

Today, 20 million to 22 million people in SA use a smartphone, which accounts for about one-third of the country's population, according to research firm Statista. Overall, the number of mobile connections is much higher, at over 90 million, including feature phones.

“Our OPPO phones are available from more than 6 000 points of sale in SA, and we will continue to invest in our distribution network, sign up more partners and make sure our phones are more accessible to South Africans, as we expand our product portfolio to add new customers,” concludes Faurie.

Beyond phone devices, OPPO also provides users with internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.