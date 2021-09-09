Onboarding 100 new people in the next year, Decision Inc. is hiring great talent in SA

Allan Saffy, Managing Executive, South Africa, Decision Inc.

Leader in information-driven transformation, technology consultancy Decision Inc. is looking for large numbers of talented people to join its team. These people will help fuel and realise the company's massive growth both locally and abroad. As part of Decision Inc.’s commitment to local economic growth and skills development, the talent acquisition drive will focus on high-potential candidates in the South African technology market.

To drive its commitment to local service excellence and providing services to its expanding client pool, Decision Inc. is recruiting 100 additional people across data engineering, business development, data science, technology consultancy and software development.

“Decision Inc. is committed to driving growth in the market and in producing increasingly relevant results for our customers,” says Allan Saffy, Managing Executive, South Africa, Decision Inc. “Our goal is to harness South African talent to further our growth and fulfil our potential.”

Decision Inc. is looking for:

Delivery manager; and Pre-sales manager.

Saffy adds: “We are looking to grow our numbers so that we can remain on track to meet our growth targets for 2022. We believe that investing in talent is the most effective way to achieve our goals.”

The opportunities at Decision Inc. have been listed on the company's careers page and are constantly evolving as the company continues its aggressive growth strategy.

Careers at Decision Inc. | Jobs | Technology Sector | Career | South Africa.