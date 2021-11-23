BPO firm Webhelp appoints Tammy Chetty as MD of South Africa

Tammy Chetty has been appointed Webhelp MD for SA.

Global business process outsourcing organisation, Webhelp, has appointed Tammy Chetty as managing director (MD) of the company’s South African operations.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent launch of Webhelp’s Durban-based branch which has brought some 300 jobs to the region.

With more than two decades of private sector business management and sales experience, Chetty is an impactful appointment, says the BPO firm.

It notes that she previously held senior roles in the business banking division of Barclays (Absa) where she led a team of over 2 000 people.



In 2014, she joined Harambee, an organisation with which Webhelp has a longstanding partnership in bringing career opportunities to South African unemployed youth.

Chetty held the roles of chief operating officer for the Harambee Academy, and the national client services executive as well as the Western Cape executive of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

Webhelp says she will be drawing on this wealth of experience in her new position as Webhelp MD, where she will seek to further increase diversity and inclusion across all areas of business.

It notes that this drive to build a sustainable business in South Africa has seen Webhelp successfully employ candidates from disadvantaged communities through impact-sourcing models.

According to the company, these impact-sourcing models have already seen Webhelp employ and uplift more than 1 100 local youth excluded from work opportunities in all provinces in which they operate.



Commenting on her new role, Chetty says: “I am excited to be joining the team at Webhelp as I’ve had first-hand, positive experiences of the Webhelp values and culture that so resonate with me. The company’s people-first, client-centred approach has made a significant impact on the growth of the Webhelp business and sector in South Africa.



“Making a difference in communities through impact sourcing has stood out for me as a beacon of hope and sustainable practice in growing the business further. I am eager to get stuck in and be a part of the next phase of the journey and continue to build on their exceptional global reputation in the BPO sector.”

As the MD for Webhelp in South Africa, Chetty joins Cathy Kalamaras, Melissa Naidoo Claassen and David Turner, Webhelp’s chief executive officer for South Africa, UK and India in the country leadership team.

Praising Chetty’s appointment, Turner says: “Much has changed since we started our South Africa operations in 2014 so, as we look at all areas of our business, this is a hugely exciting appointment for us.

“The Webhelp story in South Africa is one of tremendous growth, with nearly 5 500 people now working across locations at Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria and our newly launched site in Durban.

“I’m really excited to be continuing our long-term relationship with Tammy as we officially welcome her to the team, and to work with her in developing exciting new opportunities to grow our team of passionate game-changers in South Africa.”

Webhelp says it has more than 90 000 “passionate game changers” working across 190 locations in more than 55 countries.

The company has enjoyed massive growth in South Africa, with the organisation more than doubling its turnover since it launched in South Africa in 2014. Starting off with 1 400 employees at its Cape Town and Johannesburg offices, the organisation now has nearly 5 500 employees at its four locations and continues to add to its list of 18 international clients.