Cisco appoints EMEAR partner lead

Elisabeth De Dobbeleer will lead Cisco's Partner Organisation in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia region.

Networking giant Cisco has appointed Elisabeth De Dobbeleer to lead its Partner Organisation in the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia (EMEAR) region.

In a statement, the company says De Dobbeleer moves into the role from her previous post as Cisco’s vice-president and deputy general counsel for EMEAR, with immediate effect.

In her new role, she will be responsible for developing strategic growth initiatives and transformation programmes to positively impact Cisco’s partner business, as Cisco evolves its portfolio and invests in customer lifecycle management.

Furthermore, she will work closely with Cisco’s channel partners, who represent the company's primary route to market, and the Global Partner Organisation to grow a profitable business together.

“I believe in building strong relationships with our partners based on trust, transparency, effective communications and sustainable profitable growth. This is increasingly important during these uncertain times. Technology is playing a pivotal role in helping our customers, critical services and communities around the world,” says De Dobbeleer.

“For 35 years, we have worked with our ecosystem of partners to connect people; today we are seeing that community engage in astounding ways. Having spent a number of years working with partners and customers in different sectors and countries, I am encouraged to know that together, we will find ways to make sure our customers are resilient and better placed for future success.”

De Dobbeleer has held a variety of global and regional roles at Cisco across its legal, business operations and services teams for the past 18 years.

She steps into the role previously held by David Meads, who was recently appointed chief executive for Cisco UK and Ireland.