iiDENTIFii on board with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

In the face of COVID-19, life as we know it is changing across the world, calling on global citizens to become a more united front, even in the face of social distancing. The general call to action consensus is to respect the laws and parameters put in place by your country, abide by social distancing, and give financially wherever possible.

To see what this looks like practically for the fintech industry, many are turning their eyes to leading remote identity authentication specialist iiDENTIFii, which is setting the bar high.

A great initiative that iiDENTIFii is supporting financially is the Combating COVID-19 Fund, launched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to help ease the burden on the less fortunate while we try find a medical solution to COVID-19 and better equip ourselves for potential outbreaks in the future.

Oftentimes referring to themselves as permanent optimists, Bill and Melinda Gates are in pursuit of an equitable world, knowing that all lives have equal value. Donations to this new fund will support organisations that are working in four critical areas: developing diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and helping to protect the most vulnerable populations, particularly in Africa and South Asia.

iiDENTIFii has also committed a percentage of all profits during the lockdown period plus a further three months during the crisis to the South African Solidarity Fund. The Solidarity Fund has been put together to assist our most vulnerable communities; it is fondly spoken of as unity in action. The fund is independently administered and will work with various initiatives to achieve their predefined goals, which are to prevent, detect, care and support the vulnerable communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

iiDENTIFii works with a passion to ensure identity fraud is brought to a minimum, in order to secure a safer today and a better tomorrow for all. Its passion to ensure a better world is not limited to its area of expertise but is also highly evident in the level of responsibility taken on by the iiDENTIFii team at large, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the face of this crisis, it is up to each of us to do all that we can," says Gur Geva, Co-CEO of iiDENTIFii.